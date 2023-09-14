Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.00%)
67464.86 -2.13
Nifty (0.10%)
20089.20 + 19.20
Nifty Smallcap (1.08%)
5830.00 + 62.05
Nifty Midcap (0.94%)
40622.25 + 377.15
Nifty Bank (0.13%)
45969.00 + 59.55
Heatmap

India's outward FDI falls 33% sequentially to $1.2 bn in Aug: RBI data

Debt commitment falls to $269.3 mn in August from $607.5 mn in July

Foreign direct investment

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) fell sequentially to $1.21 billion in August, declining 33.3 per cent compared to over $ 1.82 billion in July.

According to data from the Reserve Bank of India year-on-year (YoY), outward investments were sharply down when compared to $9.76 billion in August 2022.

After declining for two months, outward FDI increased sequentially to $1.8 billion in July 2023 compared to $1.07 billion in June to mark a rise of 73 per cent.

Outbound FDI, expressed as financial commitment, has three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees. A slowdown in economic and business activities, especially in developed markets, has impacted direct investment flows, both inbound and outbound, bankers said.

Getting into the components of outbound FDI, the equity commitment rose marginally to $454.6 million in August 2023 from $452.3 million in July. It was much lower than the $7.71 billion in August 2022.

Debt commitment declined to $269.3 million in August from $607.5 million in July. It was also lower compared $ 1.38 billion in August 2022.

Also Read

Direct tax buoyancy again falls sub-2% in 2022-23

Indian real estate saw foreign inflows of $26.6 billion between 2017-22

India's direct tax mop-up in FY24 rises 16% to Rs 4.75 trillion so far

Direct tax collection hits 95.2% of Revised Estimates for FY23

Top Headlines: Net direct tax collection exceeds RE, chip shortage & more

WPI-based inflation increases slightly to -0.52% in Aug vs -1.36% in July

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

India, Russia explore development of Northern Sea Route for logistics

Delisting from futures doesn't have big impact on price movement in chana

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA


The guarantees for overseas units declined to $494.7 million in August from $769.1 million in July. It was down compared to $672.9 million a year ago, RBI data showed.
Topics : FDI Foreign Direct Investment FDI RBI Outward FDI

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11Tata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon