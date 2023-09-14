Confirmation

Stock Market Live: Positive open likely for Nifty; wholesale inflation eyed

Stock Market Live on September 14, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 57 points at 20,182

Photo: Bloomberg

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with slim gains on Thursday, tracking gains in other Asian markets after US consumer price index rose in line with expectations. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 57 points at 20,182. 
Topics : Stock Market stock markets MARKET LIVE Markets Dalal Street WPI inflation Markets Sensex Nifty Bombay Dyeing BSE NSE Indian stock market Gift Nifty Indian stock exchanges Reliance Industries

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 7:30 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon