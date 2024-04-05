Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty signals gap-down open; Nikkei slides 2% after BoJ hints rate hike
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty signals gap-down open; Nikkei slides 2% after BoJ hints rate hike

Stock market Update on Friday, April 05: RBI policy expected to guide trading sentiment with shares of rate sensitives' in focus; weak global cues may weigh.

SI Reporter Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 8:31 AM IST
Stock market updates on April 05, 2024: Benchmark indices may start Friday's trading session on a tepid note amid weak cues from global peers. The focus, however, will be on the RBI policy announcement at 10 AM.
At 08:20 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,525, suggesting a likely gap-down of 100-odd points on the Nifty 50.
Overnight, the US market reversed course and ended with sharp losses as Fed officials cautioned on expecations of early rate cuts, and stressed that inflation needs to be closely watched. The focus now shifts on the job report due tonight.
The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq dropped over 1 per cent each. Meanwhile, the US 10-year bond yield contiunued to hover around elevated levels of 4.30 per cent. Brent Crude Oil futures topped the $91 per barrel mark, and Gold futures dipped a wee but below $2,300 per ounce.
Nearer home, Nikkei tumbled over 2% after Bank of Japan governor hinted of likely rate hike. Hang Seng and Kospi were down around 1 per cent each.  

Key Events

8:25 AM

BOJ Guv Kazuo Ueda signals chance of rate hike if yen moves affect prices

8:11 AM

Stocks to Watch: Banks, Auto, Sobha, Equitas SFB, SCI, Ireda, Cipla

8:03 AM

F&O strategy: Bull spread recommended on Tech Mahindra for April series

7:54 AM

Nifty Energy, Pharma: In a downtrend; look to sell on rally, hint charts

7:40 AM

US Market Update:: US, Dow decline 1.4% as rate cut uncertainty looms

8:31 AM

FMCG companies to face Q4 volume pressure amid sluggish rural demand

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies anticipate sustained volume pressures in the January-March quarter (Q4) coupled with sluggish rural growth during the period. READ MORE


8:28 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes at 22,537; signals near 100-pt gap-down


8:25 AM

BOJ Guv Kazuo Ueda signals chance of rate hike if yen moves affect prices

While Ueda said there was a chance of a contraction, the slump will likely prove temporary as wage gains accelerate and push up households' real income, according to Asahi. READ MORE

8:21 AM

Asian Market Update:: Nikkei slides over 2% as BoJ hints rate hike


8:18 AM

Higher cash flows and moderate valuations to support Coal India stock

In FY24, CIL dispatched 618.5 MT (up 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y) to the power sector (vs committed volume of 610 MT). The power sector thus accounted for 82 per cent of total dispatches. READ MORE

8:15 AM

Taiwan's earthquake economic fallout to be minimal, say analysts

Taiwan's biggest earthquake in the last 25 years is not likely to affect the global semiconductor supply chain in a major way in the near term. However, prices of electronic devices like smartphones and personal computers may see a momentary spike, according to analysts. READ MORE

8:11 AM

Stocks to Watch: Banks, Auto, Sobha, Equitas SFB, SCI, Ireda, Cipla

Shares of financial, automobile, and real estate companies would be on radar as the RBI is set to announce the first repo rate decision of FY25. READ MORE

8:08 AM

Nvidia, Alphabet lead market cap surge in March driven by AI enthusiasm

Nvidia Corp and Alphabet Inc saw the biggest jump in their market capitalisation in March, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasm and anticipation for new products and expansion plans. READ MORE


8:03 AM

F&O strategy: Bull spread recommended on Tech Mahindra for April series

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends to Buy Tech Mahindra 1300 CALL and simultaneously Sell 1340 CALL for the April expiry. READ MORE


8:00 AM

Apple cut at least 600 jobs in US when car and screen projects stopped

At the end of February, Apple began to wind down both initiatives, which were seen as major moonshot efforts to advance the company's technologies or enter sizable new areas. READ MORE

7:57 AM

Google parent Alphabet weighs offer for $35 bn valued firm HubSpot

The potential acquisition would be Alphabet's largest ever and allow it to put some of its cash pile, which reached $110.9 billion at the end of December, to work. READ MORE

7:54 AM

Nifty Energy, Pharma: In a downtrend; look to sell on rally, hint charts

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Energy index can be sold with a stop at 40,320. READ MORE


7:49 AM

Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil tops $91 per barrel


7:46 AM

Commodity ALERT:: Gold futures dipped below $2,300-mark on profit-taking


7:43 AM

ALERT:: The US 10-year bond yield quoted at elevated levels of 4.3%


7:40 AM

US Market Update:: US, Dow decline 1.4% as rate cut uncertainty looms

According to Reuters, Words of caution from Federal Reserve officials on Thursday about the need to keep interest-rate cuts in check until inflation clearly slows snuffed a Wall Street stock rally.


7:37 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
 
First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

