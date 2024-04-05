Stock Market Live: Global shares slide as Fed rate cut uncertainty looms
Stock market Update on Friday, April 05: RBI policy expected to guide trading sentiment; weak global cues may weigh.
SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock market updates on April 05, 2024: Benchmark indices may start Friday's trading session on a tepid note amid weak cues from global peers. The focus, however, will be on the RBI policy announcement at 10 AM.
At 07:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,557, suggesting a likely gap-down of around 70-odd points on the Nifty 50.
Overnight, the US market reversed course and ended with sharp losses as Fed officials cautioned on expecations of early rate cuts, and stressed that inflation needs to be closely watched. The focus now shifts on the job report due tonight.
The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq dropped over 1 per cent each. Meanwhile, the US 10-year bond yield contiunued to hover around elevated levels of 4.30 per cent. Brent Crude Oil futures topped the $91 per barrel mark, and Gold futures dipped a wee but below $2,300 per ounce.
Nearer home, Nikkei tumbled over 2%. Taiwan and Kospi shed 0.7 per cent each.
7:57 AM
Google parent Alphabet weighs offer for $35 bn valued firm HubSpot
The potential acquisition would be Alphabet's largest ever and allow it to put some of its cash pile, which reached $110.9 billion at the end of December, to work. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Nifty Energy, Pharma: In a downtrend; look to sell on rally, hint charts
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Energy index can be sold with a stop at 40,320. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil tops $91 per barrel
7:46 AM
Commodity ALERT:: Gold futures dipped below $2,300-mark on profit-taking
7:43 AM
ALERT:: The US 10-year bond yield quoted at elevated levels of 4.3%
7:40 AM
US Market Update:: US, Dow decline 1.4% as rate cut uncertainty looms
According to Reuters, Words of caution from Federal Reserve officials on Thursday about the need to keep interest-rate cuts in check until inflation clearly slows snuffed a Wall Street stock rally.
7:37 AM
