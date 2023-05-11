MARKET LIVE: Dr Reddy, L&T trim Sensex, Nifty gains; Adani Ent rises 4%

OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices opened with slim gains on Thursday after US inflation eased to a two-year low of 4.9 per cent in April. The BSE Sensex gained 150 points to 62,052, and the NSE Nifty50 edged 16 points higher to 18,330.



However, the gains were being capped by Dr Reddy's and L&T, which dropped 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, on missing Street estimates for Q4FY23. Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors were the other frontline losers, down 1-3 per cent.



On the flip side, Tech M, Infosys, HDFC, HCL Tech led gains on the Sensex, while Adani Enterprises claimed the top spot on Nifty, rising 4 per cent on plan to consider fund raise at a board meeting on May 13. ...Read More