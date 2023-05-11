close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MARKET LIVE: Dr Reddy, L&T trim Sensex, Nifty gains; Adani Ent rises 4%

Stock market live on May 11, 2023: L&T, Dr Reddy's, Hindalco led losses on the Nifty, dropping 3-4 per cent. Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Power Grid were the other frontline losers

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices opened with slim gains on Thursday after US inflation eased to a two-year low of 4.9 per cent in April. The BSE Sensex gained 150 points to 62,052, and the NSE Nifty50 edged 16 points higher to 18,330.


However, the gains were being capped by Dr Reddy's and L&T, which dropped 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, on missing Street estimates for Q4FY23. Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors were the other frontline losers, down 1-3 per cent.

On the flip side, Tech M, Infosys, HDFC, HCL Tech led gains on the Sensex, while Adani Enterprises claimed the top spot on Nifty, rising 4 per cent on plan to consider fund raise at a board meeting on May 13. 
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Markets Sensex Nifty US Inflation Dr Reddy's Lab Dr Reddy stock L&T Adani Enterprises stock market trading Dalal Street SGX Nifty

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

Varun beverages
3 min read

Gold price rises Rs 280 to Rs 62,130, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 78,000

Gold
2 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

trade
6 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty tops 18350; DRL, L&T sink up to 5%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

markets
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Varun Beverages joins Rs 1 trillion m-cap club; zooms 108% in 11 months

Varun beverages
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

HDFC, Bajaj Finance: Trading strategies for Bajaj, HDFC twins

Trading
3 min read

Oil & gas shares fire up: BPCL, Indian Oil, ONGC hit 52-week highs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

trade
6 min read

Tata Motors hits 52-week high ahead of Q4 results; soars 32% so far in CY23

Tata motors
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon