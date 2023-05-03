close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

Adani Wilmar Q4 results: In the year ended March 31, 2023, the company's net profit fell 28% to Rs 582 crore as compared to Rs 804 crore in FY22

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Wilmar on Wednesday reported a 60 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.6 crore in the quarter ended March 31, as compared to Rs 234.29 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22 (FY22).
In the year ended March 31, 2023, the company's net profit fell 28 per cent to Rs 582 crore as compared to Rs 804 crore in FY22. The company's industry essentials segment saw a growth in volumes of 34 per cent in the whole year. The volumes in its food and FMCG business grew 39 per cent. However, its edible oil segment saw a volume rise of three per cent.

The revenue from operations was down seven per cent in the Q4FY23, to Rs 13,873 crore. In the year, however, the revenue was up seven per cent to Rs 58,185 crore. The company attributed the fall in revenue to the fall in edible oil prices.
During the quarter, the edible oil business saw no change in volumes. The food and FMCG business saw a growth of 38 per cent and the industry essentials segment recorded a growth of 55 per cent in volume year-on-year (YoY).

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Adani Wilmar bucks weak trend in group companies; surges 5% post Q3 results

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Newgen Software's PAT surges 37% to Rs 79 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

DCM Shriram Q4 results: Profit falls 54% as raw material, power costs surge

Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit up 1.61%, declares dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece

Topics : Adani Wilmar Adani Group Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Air India pilots gets stern warning over license renewal, AEP delays

Air India
3 min read

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
1 min read

SpiceJet plans to revive 25 planes as Go First files for bankruptcy

SpiceJet plans to revive 25 planes as Go First files for bankruptcy
3 min read

Indian Oil Corp plans green jet fuel plant worth $10 bn to meet demand

oil barrels
2 min read

Go First saga begins to hit passengers with flights diverted, cancelled

Ahmedabad resident Haren Shah. (Photo: Aneesh Phadnis)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Go First in a tailspin, files for insolvency; blames P&W engines

Go First
4 min read

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First after airline cancel flights

Go First
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon