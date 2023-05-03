In the year ended March 31, 2023, the company's net profit fell 28 per cent to Rs 582 crore as compared to Rs 804 crore in FY22. The company's industry essentials segment saw a growth in volumes of 34 per cent in the whole year. The volumes in its food and FMCG business grew 39 per cent. However, its edible oil segment saw a volume rise of three per cent.

Adani Wilmar on Wednesday reported a 60 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.6 crore in the quarter ended March 31, as compared to Rs 234.29 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22 (FY22).