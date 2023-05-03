close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

JSW Steel to invest $145 mn to upgrade operations in USA manufacturing

"These investments & projects will help us in producing high quality 'melted and manufactured in USA' steel products required by our customers in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
JSW Steel USA Ohio to invest USD 145 mn to upgrade operations

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc, an offshore arm of homegrown JSW Steel, will invest USD 145 million to upgrade its manufacturing operations at Mingo Junction, in Ohio.

On the objective behind the move, JSW Steel USA Ohio said it aims to meet the demand for quality steel products that are melted and manufactured in the US.

"JSW Steel USA to invest USD 145 million in new projects to upgrade its manufacturing operations in Mingo Junction, Ohio. This is in alignment with President (Joe) Biden Administration's Buy America policies," the company said in a statement.

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW Steel USA said, these new investments reiterate JSW's commitment to a sustainable and green future. The operational upgrades being made in the US are a progressive step towards achieving the company's long-term Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

"These investments & projects will help us in producing high quality 'melted and manufactured in USA' steel products required by our customers in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors," he said.

Samir Kalra, CFO of JSW USA, said the improvement in JSW Steel USA's domestic slab production capabilities through these new investments will mitigate risks associated with importing slabs, improve profitability of the business and create employment opportunities in the US.

Also Read

JSW Group mulls foray into EVs, to manufacture 4-wheelers: Seshagiri Rao

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha

JSW Energy seeks shareholders' nod to appoint Parth Jindal as director

Wadia Group not exiting; some people have shown interest in Go First: CEO

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

Top Headlines: Go First's bankruptcy, extension on Adani row probe and more

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

The proposed investments include various projects to upgrade its operations including the installation of one of the largest Vacuum Tank Degasser (VTD) in the world and upgrade of supporting facilities including the manufacturing infrastructure.

The VTD has substantially lower carbon emissions profile compared to a traditional steam ejector vacuum technology. It will help JSW Steel USA to reduce hydrogen content in its steel products through electrification of metallurgical processes.

As part of this investment plan, JSW Steel USA is also implementing Dynamic Soft Reduction (DSR) technology in its casting operations.

These new projects are expected to be completed & commissioned in FY26.

JSW Steel USA Ohio, Inc has over 750 employees in the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSW steel Ohio United States

First Published: May 03 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wadia Group not exiting; some people have shown interest in Go First: CEO

Go First
3 min read

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh
2 min read

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

pratt & whitney
2 min read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Q4 earnings. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
2 min read
Premium

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

NTPC Green Energy CEO Mohit Bhargava
10 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Go First in a tailspin, files for insolvency; blames P&W engines

Go First
4 min read

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First after airline cancel flights

Go First
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon