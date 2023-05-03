JSW Steel to invest $145 mn to upgrade operations in USA manufacturing

JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc, an offshore arm of homegrown JSW Steel, will invest USD 145 million to upgrade its manufacturing operations at Mingo Junction, in Ohio.

On the objective behind the move, JSW Steel USA Ohio said it aims to meet the demand for quality steel products that are melted and manufactured in the US.

"JSW Steel USA to invest USD 145 million in new projects to upgrade its manufacturing operations in Mingo Junction, Ohio. This is in alignment with President (Joe) Biden Administration's Buy America policies," the company said in a statement.

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW Steel USA said, these new investments reiterate JSW's commitment to a sustainable and green future. The operational upgrades being made in the US are a progressive step towards achieving the company's long-term Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

"These investments & projects will help us in producing high quality 'melted and manufactured in USA' steel products required by our customers in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors," he said.

Samir Kalra, CFO of JSW USA, said the improvement in JSW Steel USA's domestic slab production capabilities through these new investments will mitigate risks associated with importing slabs, improve profitability of the business and create employment opportunities in the US.

Also Read JSW Group mulls foray into EVs, to manufacture 4-wheelers: Seshagiri Rao Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha JSW Energy seeks shareholders' nod to appoint Parth Jindal as director Wadia Group not exiting; some people have shown interest in Go First: CEO Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations Top Headlines: Go First's bankruptcy, extension on Adani row probe and more Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

The proposed investments include various projects to upgrade its operations including the installation of one of the largest Vacuum Tank Degasser (VTD) in the world and upgrade of supporting facilities including the manufacturing infrastructure.

The VTD has substantially lower carbon emissions profile compared to a traditional steam ejector vacuum technology. It will help JSW Steel USA to reduce hydrogen content in its steel products through electrification of metallurgical processes.

As part of this investment plan, JSW Steel USA is also implementing Dynamic Soft Reduction (DSR) technology in its casting operations.

These new projects are expected to be completed & commissioned in FY26.

JSW Steel USA Ohio, Inc has over 750 employees in the US.