Sensex sheds 413 pts as HDFC twins, RIL weigh; Nifty ends below 18,300

Broader indices, however, bucked the trend. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained up to 0.2 per cent. The breadth too was marginally positive, with nearly 1,850 shares advancing versus 1,680 declining stocks on the BSE.,

Among the Sensex 30 shares, HDFC and HDFC Bank declined around 2 per cent each after the index heavyweights turned ex-dividend. Reliance and Bharti Airtel were also down over a per cent each. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance and SBI advanced nearly a per cent each.,