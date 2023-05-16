Home / Markets / News / Sensex sheds 413 pts as HDFC twins, RIL weigh; Nifty ends below 18,300

Sensex sheds 413 pts as HDFC twins, RIL weigh; Nifty ends below 18,300

CLOSING BELL: The BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices, however, bucked the trend and ended with a gain of up to 0.2 per cent. Breadth too was marginally positive.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex sheds 413 pts as HDFC twins, RIL weigh; Nifty ends below 18,300

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Stock Market Highlights: The key benchmark indices languished in the negative zone almost throughout indices the day on the back of weakness in index heavyweights – HDFC, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. Broader indices, however, bucked the trend and ended with notional gains on Tuesday.
Key Event

3:38 PM May 23

Broader markets :: Mid, small-caps swim in green despite large-caps seeing sell-off

3:37 PM May 23

Sectoral trends :: All but IT, PSB indices decline

3:35 PM May 23

Sensex Heatmap :: HDFC twins, Airtel, TaMo, RIL drag 30-pack index

3:34 PM May 23

CLOSING BELL :: Nifty gives up 18,300

3:32 PM May 23

CLOSING BELL :: Sensex ends over 400 pts lower

3:14 PM May 23

ALERT :: SGX Nifty to be called GIFT Nifty July 3 onwards

2:59 PM May 23

SBI hits over 3-month high ahead of Q4 results; stock gains 8% in one month

1:51 PM May 23

Aurobindo hits 52-week high; zooms 63% from Feb low on improved performance

1:41 PM May 23

ALERT:: Bank of Baroda Q4 net soars 168%; stock up over 1%

12:54 PM May 23

Engineers India hits over 3-year high; stock surges 45% in 7 weeks

12:24 PM May 23

DLF, Sobha: Realty index can hit life-time peak if it conquers 430 level

12:11 PM May 23

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

11:53 AM May 23

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

11:26 AM May 23

BSE Midcap index hits 52-week high; Astral surges 9% on strong Q4 results

10:29 AM May 23

HDFC, HDFC Bank turn ex-date for dividend; shares fall up to 2%

10:16 AM May 23

PVR Inox hits 52-week low; down 4% as Q4 net loss widens to Rs 333 cr

9:36 AM May 23

Bharti Airtel slips 0.3% ahead of Q4FY23 results

9:33 AM May 23

Shares of Pharma, PSU Bank upbeat; Media down

9:21 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty50 flat above 18,400 levels

9:18 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens flat at 62,324 levels

9:09 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Sensex inches over 100 points higher

9:07 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Nifty50 trades above 18,400 levels

9:04 AM May 23

Rupee opens unchanged as against previous close of 82.24/$

8:57 AM May 23

WATCH: Why are retail investors not investing in IPOs in 2023?

8:48 AM May 23

Market regulator warns against premature conclusion to Adani probe

8:44 AM May 23

As inflation slows, rate-cut bets surface across Asia on policy pivot

8:38 AM May 23

Nifty Private Bank, Financial Serivce Outlook: Look to sell on rise

8:33 AM May 23

Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

8:13 AM May 23

SGX Nifty higher; Nifty looking to top 18,450

8:09 AM May 23

China retail sales, Industrial output rise lower than expected in April

3:59 PM May 23

Tech View :: 'Stock specific action likely to happen; caution advised'

On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty is trading around the lower end of the rising channel within which it has been trading since past one and a half month. The daily momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover which is a sell signal, however, until price breaks below the previous swing low of 18194, the higher top and higher bottom formation is not violated and hence we shall review our short-term stance once Nifty closes below this crucial level. From here on, stock specific action is likely to happen and hence caution is advised.

Views by: Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

3:55 PM May 23

COMMENT :: What all happened in the markets today?

The domestic benchmark's ascent towards record high was interrupted by selling pressure in heavyweight stocks, although small and mid-cap stocks outperformed. As anticipated, the Eurozone economy experienced a modest growth of 0.1% QoQ in the Jan-Mar period, following a stagnant previous quarter. In the US market, cautious trading prevailed as debt-ceiling negotiations took precedence.

Views by: Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
 

3:53 PM May 23

Currency Check :: Rupee ends higher at 82.21/$ against Monday’s close of 82.30/$

image

3:51 PM May 23

BSE Stats :: Market breadth positive as broader indices clock gains

image

3:47 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: TV Today Network crashes 7% as net profit tumbles over 80% in Q4

image

3:43 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: Indian Oil rallies 3% as Q4 profit beats expectations

image

3:42 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: HDFC Bank dips nearly 2% as stock turns ex-dividend

image

3:40 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: Bank of Baroda gains 2% as Q4 PAT soars 168% YoY

image

3:38 PM May 23

Broader markets :: Mid, small-caps swim in green despite large-caps seeing sell-off

image

3:37 PM May 23

Sectoral trends :: All but IT, PSB indices decline

image

3:35 PM May 23

Sensex Heatmap :: HDFC twins, Airtel, TaMo, RIL drag 30-pack index

image

3:34 PM May 23

CLOSING BELL :: Nifty gives up 18,300

image

3:32 PM May 23

CLOSING BELL :: Sensex ends over 400 pts lower

image

3:28 PM May 23

ALERT :: Slight delay in onset of monsoon expected, says IMD

3:25 PM May 23

Global Check:: US, UK stock futures marginally in red

chart
Source; Investing.com

3:14 PM May 23

ALERT :: SGX Nifty to be called GIFT Nifty July 3 onwards

>> From July 3, SGX orders will be 100% transferred to GIFT city, NSE IFSC Exchange for matching
 
>> Approval from MAS, Singapore regulator and IFSCA, Gift IFSC regulators have been obtained
 

3:08 PM May 23

China recovery faces pressure after April activity weak, unemployment rises

Growth in retail sales accelerated to 18.4% over last year's depressed level in April, but that was below private sector expectations of up to 35%. READ MORE

china

2:59 PM May 23

SBI hits over 3-month high ahead of Q4 results; stock gains 8% in one month

SBI is a sector proxy that benefits from its strong liability franchise and continued favourable sector tailwinds. READ MORE

SBI, state bank of India

2:44 PM May 23

ALERT:: Kajaria Ceramics Q4 net grows by 13%; stock marginally up

Kajaria Ceramics reported a 13 per cent growth in Q4FY23 net profit at Rs 108.02 crore as against Rs 95.76 crore in Q4FY22. Revenue grew by 9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,204.82 crore.

chart
 

2:31 PM May 23

ALERT:: Aurionpro Solutions Q4 net rises 23%; stock tumbles 10%

Aurionpro Solutions Q4FY23 net profit rose 23 per cent to Rs 27 crore from Rs 22 crore in Q4FY22. Revenue from operations increased by 39 per cent YoY to Rs 191 crore.

chart

First Published: May 16 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

