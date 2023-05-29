Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Asian equities rise as US reaches debt ceiling deal

Stock Market Live on May 29, 2023: Asian markets climbed higher after the US striked a tentative debt deal. Nikkei led gains, rising 2%. Hang Seng, Strait times, S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi rose 0.2-1%

STOCK MARKET LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices are eyeing a gap-up start on Monday after the US reached a tentative deal over the weekend to raise the debt ceiling, which will likely avert a looming default. At 7:15, the SGX Nifty futures were up around 150 points at 18,700 levels. 

Asian markets climbed higher this morning on the development with Japan's Nikkei in lead, rising 2 per cent. Hang Seng, Strait times, S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi rose 0.2-1 per cent.

US stock futures were up 0.2-0.5 per cent following a cash market rally of 1-2 per cent on Friday. 
