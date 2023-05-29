Stock Market Live on May 29, 2023: Asian markets climbed higher after the US striked a tentative debt deal. Nikkei led gains, rising 2%. Hang Seng, Strait times, S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi rose 0.2-1%
Asian markets climbed higher this morning on the development with Japan's Nikkei in lead, rising 2 per cent. Hang Seng, Strait times, S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi rose 0.2-1 per cent.
US stock futures were up 0.2-0.5 per cent following a cash market rally of 1-2 per cent on Friday.
Domestic cues: Foreign market inflows will be key in dictating market trend on Monday. Among stocks, Sun Pharma will be on radar after it offered to acquire remaining stake in its Israel-based arm Taro Pharma for $38 per share.
First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:21 AM IST