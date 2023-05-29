STOCK MARKET LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices are eyeing a gap-up start on Monday after the US reached a tentative deal over the weekend to raise the debt ceiling, which will likely avert a looming default. At 7:15, the SGX Nifty futures were up around 150 points at 18,700 levels.



Asian markets climbed higher this morning on the development with Japan's Nikkei in lead, rising 2 per cent. Hang Seng, Strait times, S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi rose 0.2-1 per cent.



US stock futures were up 0.2-0.5 per cent following a cash market rally of 1-2 per cent on Friday.

Under the debt deal, which now awaits a final nod by lawmakers in the Congress, the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling will be suspended until January 2025. In return, non-defence discretionary spending in 2024 will be capped at 2023 levels, and will be increased by 1 per cent the year after.



Domestic cues: Foreign market inflows will be key in dictating market trend on Monday. Among stocks, Sun Pharma will be on radar after it offered to acquire remaining stake in its Israel-based arm Taro Pharma for $38 per share. Read More