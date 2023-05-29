RBI governor warns bank boards against overaggressive growth, evergreening



Das said he has advised chief executive officers (CEO) of banks to speak to the media to dispel misinformation on social media. Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has cautioned banks about "overaggressive" growth strategies and evergreening loans, saying he wanted to sensitise their board members.



The RBI had found that some banks were resorting to "innovative" ways to conceal the status of a loan during supervisory processes and one method evergreening was replaced by another after being pointed out. “…in this digital age, it took only a few hours to transfer billions of dollars held as deposits in a bank to other institutions, leading to a severe liquidity crisis… We had to advise the CEOs to interact with the media immediately to set out the facts correctly. There have been instances when the Reserve Bank had to issue press statements to assuage concerns and prevent potential panic,” he said.



Das made the comments in a speech to board members of public sector banks on May 22 in Delhi and to private bank boards on May 29 in Mumbai. “Such practices beg the question as to whose interest such smart methods serve. I have mentioned these instances to sensitise all of you to keep a watch on such practices,” he said.

Also Read RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5% MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 Microfinance loans grow 21.3% YoY to Rs 3.5 trn in FY23, says report I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here Bank of Maharashtra emerges as top performer in NPA management during FY23 ICICI Bank to increase stake in general insurance arm to beyond 50% Changing of Rs 2,000 currency notes off to a slow yet smooth start



He said gaps were found despite the regulator having issued several guidelines to strengthen governance of banks. Observing that banks' business models should be robust and prudent, Das emphasised on asset-liability management. “Overaggressive growth, under-pricing or over-pricing of products both on the credit and deposit sides, concentration or lack of adequate diversification in deposit/credit profile can expose the banks to higher risks and vulnerabilities,” he said.