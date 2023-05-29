close

Stock Market Live: Nifty eyes 18,700 on gap-up open; may near all-time high

Stock Market Live on May 29, 2023: Asian markets climbed higher after the US struck a tentative debt deal. Nikkei led gains, rising 2%. Hang Seng, Strait times, S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi rose 0.2-1%

Live stock market trading action

STOCK MARKET LIVE: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices are eyeing a gap-up start on Monday after the US reached a tentative deal over the weekend to raise the debt ceiling, which will likely avert a looming default. At 7:15, the SGX Nifty futures were up around 150 points at 18,700 levels. 
First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

