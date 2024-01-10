Gautam Adani announces investment of over Rs 2 trillion in Gujarat

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced an investment of over Rs 2 trillion in Gujarat, largely in building a green energy park that would be visible even from space.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, he said the investment will create 100,000 jobs. Of the Rs 55,000 crore committed at the last summit, Adani Group has already spent Rs 50,000 crore, he said.

The apples-to-airport group is now building a green energy park in Kutch having a 30 GW capacity spread over 25 square kilometre which would also be visible from space, he added.

Since 2014, India has achieved a 185 per cent growth in GDP and 165 per cent growth in per capita income which is unparalleled given the geopolitical and pandemic-related challenges, Adani said.