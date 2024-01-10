Sensex (    %)
                        
465 BSE stocks freeze in upper circuit; Network18, Motisons, ITL zoom 20%

Among individual stocks, Cochin Shipyard was up 20 per cent at Rs 802.40, also its record high on the BSE. The stock turned ex-date for the sub division of equity shares in the ratio of 2:1

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

As many as 465 stocks were locked in their respective upper limits with only buyers on these counters on the BSE in Wednesday's late trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.39 per cent at 71,663.

Cochin Shipyard, Network18 Media & Investments, Motisons Jewellers, RBZ Jewellers, Northern Spirits, ITL Industries and Gujarat Hotels were among 20 stocks, locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit on the BSE.

While Amic Forging, Siyaram Recycling Industries, WPIL, Cupid, Danlaw Technologies, Omaxe and Shah Alloys were among those 75 that were locked in the 5-10 per cent upper circuit. 

Among individual

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

