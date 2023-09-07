Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index hits record high; Tata Consumer falls 2%

Opening Bell: Equity markets seem relatively resilient on Thursday, despite weak cues from global peers, as investors focus on domestic economic strength.

The S&P BSE Sensex started today's session at 65,809, down 71 points, while the Nifty50 quoted at 19,583, down 28 points.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index advanced 0.4 per cent, hitting a fresh record high for seventh straight day. The Nifty SmallCap index, too, rose 0.4 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank was the top gainer, rising 0.3 per cent. On the contrary, the Nifty Metal index fell 0.4 per cent.

Buzzing stocks

Tata Consumer Products: Shares of the Tata Group company fell over 2 per cent after it refuted reports that said it is in talks to acquire a majority 51 per cent stake in the snack and sweet brand Haldiram's.

REC: Shares of the state-owned company gained 1.7 per cent after it raised $1.15 billion in August in two tranches from a consortium of six banks.