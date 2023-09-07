Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index hits record high; Tata Consumer falls 2%

Opening Bell: Equity markets seem relatively resilient on Thursday, despite weak cues from global peers, as investors focus on domestic economic strength.
The S&P BSE Sensex started today's session at 65,809, down 71 points, while the Nifty50 quoted at 19,583, down 28 points.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index advanced 0.4 per cent, hitting a fresh record high for seventh straight day. The Nifty SmallCap index, too, rose 0.4 per cent.
Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank was the top gainer, rising 0.3 per cent. On the contrary, the Nifty Metal index fell 0.4 per cent.
Tata Consumer Products: Shares of the Tata Group company fell over 2 per cent after it refuted reports that said it is in talks to acquire a majority 51 per cent stake in the snack and sweet brand Haldiram's.
REC: Shares of the state-owned company gained 1.7 per cent after it raised $1.15 billion in August in two tranches from a consortium of six banks.
PSB index top sectoral winner; Metals continue to see profit-taking
9:31 AM
Smallcap and Midcap continue to buck overall trend
9:28 AM
Tata Consumer top Nifty loser, falls 2% on refuting Haldiram acquisition reports
9:25 AM
Dr Reddy's, Adani Ports, Coal India lead Nifty gainers
9:21 AM
HEATMAP: SBI, Bharti Airtel defy weakness; JSW Steel top laggard
9:18 AM
OPENING BELL: Nifty falls below 19,600
9:17 AM
OPENING BELL: Sensex opens with nominal losses
9:08 AM
PRE-OPEN: Nifty broadly unchanged with negative bias
9:07 AM
PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to muted start
9:04 AM
CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens at 83.12/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 83.13/$
9:00 AM
NSE-BSE IFSC units may file merger plea before NCLT by September-end
Insiders suggest the possibility of an all-share amalgamation of arch rivals READ MORE
8:55 AM
Bajaj Finance releases FY23 Annual Report
Bajaj Finance (BAF)’s FY23 Annual Report provides insights into the company’s business construct and the different elements of its Long Range Strategy, including its ambition, approach, philosophy, market share, and profit share. The company plans to execute this strategy by increasing business agility, establishing a more efficient cost structure, and expanding its share of wallet within its customer base.
MOFSL view:
>> During the challenging period of Covid-19, BAF seized the opportunity to transform its core identity, implementing a fully digitized Omni-channel strategy that seamlessly integrates its entire product and service portfolio.
>> The company delivered a healthy performance in FY23 through (a) effective capital management (Tier I of ~23%), (b) conservative liquidity buffers (~6% of average borrowings in FY23), (c) its strong underwriting capabilities, and (d) significant progress across various aspects of its omni-channel strategy, thereby, further strengthening its risk management capabilities.
>> We estimate an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~29%/26% over FY23-FY25 and expect BAF to deliver a RoA/RoE of 4.6%/25% in FY25. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR8,800 (premised on 6.5x FY25E BVPS).
8:52 AM
Sugar outlook turn sweeter on prospects of higher prices due to less rain
Sugar is the most highly controlled commodity in the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) basket READ MORE
8:49 AM
ALERT :: China trade data for August
>> Exports fall 8.8% YoY
>> Imports fall 7.3% YoY
>> Trade surplus at $68.36 billion vs estimate of $73.90 billion
8:44 AM
WATCH :: Does the rally in Vodafone Idea stock have more legs?
8:42 AM
India to offer $452 mn in incentives for battery storage: Anurag Thakur
Battery storage projects are critical to India's ambitious plan to expand its renewable energy capacity to 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 from 178 GW at present. They enable storage of energy from solar, wind and other renewables, so it can be released when power is needed most. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Human-centric globalisation: Taking G20 to the last mile
India's presidency is a testament to its commitment to fostering unity, bridging divides and making the global table larger to ensure every voice is heard READ MORE
8:37 AM
Weekly F&O Expiry :: Bank Nifty Outlook
>> BANK NIFTY has bounced from the key supports levels led by index pivotal and the inside hammer range will give a breakout from current levels.
>> The hourly chart breakout above 44,600 will give a strong uptrend in private banks followed by PSU banks.
>> On the downside the trend reversal levels continued to be 44,200 being the 100 day average and yesterday low.
>> Highest call OI is at 45,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 44,000 for the weekly expiry.
Source: Reliance Securities
8:35 AM
Weekly F&O Expiry :: Nifty50 Outlook
>> NIFTY-50 continued its positive trend and closed above the resistance of 19,600 levels at one month high to recover in the last one hour of the day on Wednesday.
>> It is forming former higher bottoms and higher tops reinforcing the positive stance and the trend reversal levels will move higher to 19,400 from current levels..
>> The intraday weakness and recovery in yesterday trade has improved the key technical indicators and has bounced from the lower range.
>> Highest call OI has moved to 19,700 strike, while on the downside the highest put OI is at 19,500 for the weekly expiry.
Source: Reliance Securities
8:33 AM
India’s consumer market set to become the world’s third largest by 2027
>> India’s consumer market is set to become the world’s third largest by 2027 as the number of middle to high-income households rise, according to a report by BMI.
>> The growth in India’s household spending per capita will outpace that of other developing Asian economies like Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand at 7.8% year-on-year, the report said.
>> The country’s ongoing urbanization will also help boost consumer spending as companies can more easily access consumers and open more physical retail stores to cater to them.