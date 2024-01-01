Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock Market Live: Trading volumes may remain thin; Gift Nifty ticks lower

Stock market live updates on January 1, 2024: BHEL will be in focus amid reports it has won a Rs 19,422-crore turnkey contract for a thermal power plant for NLC India at Talabira, Odisha

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Stock Market Live: As the world welcomes the new year 2024, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a lower start on the first day of the year amid a lack of triggers from overseas with most global markets remaining shut. 

At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were at 21,776 levels, down nearly 100 points. 

Last Friday, Sensex and Nifty closed the last session of 2023 lower. But, the indices have closed the year with firm double digit gains. Nifty 50 gained 19 per cent and the Sensex rose 18 per cent in 2023.

Back home, stock specific action will guide market trajectory today. BHEL will be in focus amid reports it has won a Rs 19,422-crore turnkey contract for a thermal power plant for NLC India at Talabira, Odisha. 

SRF's Dahej facility's Rs 317 crore fluorocarbon referigerant gas capacity expansion project has been commissioned. 

Globally, Asian markets including in China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea are shut today. US and most markets in Europe will also remain closed.   
8:01 AM

Rupee closes 4 paise weaker Friday

7:56 AM

Gift Nifty futures trade with low volumes

7:52 AM

US markets log strong gains for 2023; highest upmove for Nasdaq since 2020

2023 gains for:

Dow Jones: 13.7%
S&P500: 24%
Nasdaq: 43%
7:48 AM

Crude oil holds $77 in last trading

7:44 AM

Gift Nifty futures hold 21,800 but signal lower start

7:41 AM

Asia markets shut today for new year's holiday

Here: Asian stocks on  Friday
7:38 AM

US markets close lower on Friday, Dec 29

7:33 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Indian stock market Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon