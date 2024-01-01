Stock Market Live: Trading volumes may remain thin; Gift Nifty ticks lower
Stock market live updates on January 1, 2024: BHEL will be in focus amid reports it has won a Rs 19,422-crore turnkey contract for a thermal power plant for NLC India at Talabira, Odisha
Stock Market Live: As the world welcomes the new year 2024, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a lower start on the first day of the year amid a lack of triggers from overseas with most global markets remaining shut.
At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were at 21,776 levels, down nearly 100 points.
Last Friday, Sensex and Nifty closed the last session of 2023 lower. But, the indices have closed the year with firm double digit gains. Nifty 50 gained 19 per cent and the Sensex rose 18 per cent in 2023.
Back home, stock specific action will guide market trajectory today. BHEL will be in focus amid reports it has won a Rs 19,422-crore turnkey contract for a thermal power plant for NLC India at Talabira, Odisha.
SRF's Dahej facility's Rs 317 crore fluorocarbon referigerant gas capacity expansion project has been commissioned.
Globally, Asian markets including in China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea are shut today. US and most markets in Europe will also remain closed.
Rupee closes 4 paise weaker Friday
Gift Nifty futures trade with low volumes
US markets log strong gains for 2023; highest upmove for Nasdaq since 2020
2023 gains for:
Dow Jones: 13.7%
S&P500: 24%
Nasdaq: 43%
Crude oil holds $77 in last trading
Gift Nifty futures hold 21,800 but signal lower start
Asia markets shut today for new year's holiday
Here: Asian stocks on Friday
US markets close lower on Friday, Dec 29
