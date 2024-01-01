Stock Market Live: Trading volumes may remain thin; Gift Nifty ticks lower

Stock Market Live: As the world welcomes the new year 2024, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a lower start on the first day of the year amid a lack of triggers from overseas with most global markets remaining shut.

At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were at 21,776 levels, down nearly 100 points.

Last Friday, Sensex and Nifty closed the last session of 2023 lower. But, the indices have closed the year with firm double digit gains. Nifty 50 gained 19 per cent and the Sensex rose 18 per cent in 2023.

Back home, stock specific action will guide market trajectory today. BHEL will be in focus amid reports it has won a Rs 19,422-crore turnkey contract for a thermal power plant for NLC India at Talabira, Odisha.

SRF's Dahej facility's Rs 317 crore fluorocarbon referigerant gas capacity expansion project has been commissioned.

Globally, Asian markets including in China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea are shut today. US and most markets in Europe will also remain closed.