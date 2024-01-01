Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JK Tyre raises Rs 500 cr; to be used for capex, strengthening balance sheet

JK Tyre & Industries on Monday said it has raised Rs 500 crore by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP)

New acquisition sets the wheel in motion for JK Tyre

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JK Tyre & Industries on Monday said it has raised Rs 500 crore by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP).
The QIP received an overwhelming response from marquee investors including Indian mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign institutional investors, the tyre major said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"This is an important milestone in our corporate journey. Participation of several reputed investors in the issue endorses their faith and confidence in the company's growth story," JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania stated.
QIP funds will be used for the purpose of growth capex and strengthening of the balance sheet, he added.
JK Tyre shares were trading 0.16 per cent up at Rs 399 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Raymond reiterates commitment to protect interests of minority shareholders

JK Tyre & Industries profit rises over 4-fold to Rs 159 cr in June quarter

Gautam Singhania's estranged wife, all details about Nawaz Modi Singhania

Indian Bank extends slide to 2nd day; slips 8% after listing of QIP shares

Goodyear India's Q1 profit rises as low rubber prices offsets weak demand

M&M December sales: Domestic SUVs sales up 24% Y-o-Y on strong demand

MG Motor India posts 18% growth in retail sales at 56,902 units in 2023

India Inc eyes growth in 2024, plans to boost hiring, investments

Cadila Pharma CMD booked for alleged rape, assault on Bulgarian woman

Pilot unions express concern as Air India 'threats of appropriate measures'

Topics : JK Tyre JK Group JK Paper India Gautam Singhania

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon