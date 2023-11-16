Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare losses; Bajaj Fin dips 2%, TCS up 1%

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday, tracking weakness elsewhere in Asia due to profit booking. The BSE Sensex fell 140 points to 65,537 and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 35 points to 19,640.
TCS was up nearly 1 per cent on fixing buyback issue price at Rs 4,150, a premium of 22 per cent from its last close.
On the flip side, Bajaj twins tumbled up to 3 per cent, leading losses across frontline stocks after RBI barred Bajaj Finance's two digital lending products; Insta EMI and eCOM.
The broader markets were relatively firm. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.31 per cent. Among sectors, Nifty Oil & gas was the lead gainer, up 0.5 per cent. Metal and Financial pockets were the weakest, down up to 0.6 per cent.
MFs were net buyers of 63 per cent stocks in the Nifty Midcap 100 stocks, of which the highest MoM was seen in L&T Finance Holdings , Vodafone Idea, Syngene Intl, PB Fintech, Aurobindo Pharma.
9:40 AM
Comment :: 'Market resilience is forcing FPIs to rethink their strategy'
An important trend in the market is the increasing clout of DIIs, HNIs and retail investors and the diminishing influence of FPIs.
During August, September October, and November till date, FPIs cumulatively sold stocks for Rs 83,422 crore through the exchanges.
During this period, DIIs alone bought stocks worth Rs 77,995 crore. FPI selling is completely getting neutralised by DII and individual investor buying.
This is the reason why Nifty is around 19,675, the same level which it was in early August.
The resilience of the market and strong up moves on favourable days like Wednesday have forced a rethinking in FPI strategy. That’s why they bought for Rs 550 crore yesterday after sustained selling in all other days of November.
FIIs turning buyers is favourable for banking stocks, particularly the large caps, which are attractively valued. Automobiles are on a strong wicket.
Views by: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
9:32 AM
Manappuram Finance extends gains into second day post solid Q2 nos
9:31 AM
Inspirisys Solutions hits 5% upper circuit on fixing floor price for delisting
>> The company has fixed floor price of the delisting proposal at Rs 68.70 per equity share. The closing price on Wednesday was Rs 88.55 apiece on the BSE.
9:29 AM
Bajaj Finance declines 2% as RBI imposes restrictions on 2 products
>> The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked Bajaj Finance to stop sanctioning and disbursal of loans under 'eCOM' and 'Insta EMI Card' segments with immediate effect.
9:28 AM
ONGC up 1.6% on Rs 1-trn capex plan
>> ONGC plans to invest about Rs 1 trillion in setting up two petrochemical plants to convert crude oil directly into high-value chemical products as it prepares for energy transition.
9:27 AM
RateGain Travel falls over 2% as co sets floor price for QIP at discount
>> The company opened a fund raise plan via qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 676.66 per equity share fixed as the floor price. It closed at Rs 711.75 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.
9:25 AM
Vedanta drops over 1% amid broad fall in metals pack; co sets up arm in Saudi Arabia
>> Malco Energy Limited, the group's subsidiary company, has set up a new unit in Saudi Arabia for copper business for SAR 1,00,000.
9:24 AM
TCS gains in weak market on fixing record date for buyback
>> TCS has fixed November 25 as the record date for determining the entitlement and eligibility of equity shareholders for participation in the company’s Rs 17,000-crore share buyback plan.
9:22 AM
Broader markets mixed; smallcaps shine
9:20 AM
Sectoral trends :: Metal index slips 0.3%, Realty up 0.2%
Currency Alert: Rupee opens at 83.18/$, weakens by 4 paise
9:00 AM
8:57 AM
8:54 AM
