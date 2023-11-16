Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare losses; Bajaj Fin dips 2%, TCS up 1%

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday, tracking weakness elsewhere in Asia due to profit booking. The BSE Sensex fell 140 points to 65,537 and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 35 points to 19,640.

TCS was up nearly 1 per cent on fixing buyback issue price at Rs 4,150, a premium of 22 per cent from its last close.

On the flip side, Bajaj twins tumbled up to 3 per cent, leading losses across frontline stocks after RBI barred Bajaj Finance's two digital lending products; Insta EMI and eCOM.

The broader markets were relatively firm. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.31 per cent. Among sectors, Nifty Oil & gas was the lead gainer, up 0.5 per cent. Metal and Financial pockets were the weakest, down up to 0.6 per cent.