Stock market LIVE: Broader indices gain; Gland Pharma up 5%, Tata Elxsi 4%

Stock market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices were weak on Tuesday as the stock market rally took a breather. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 64,926 levels, down 32 points, while the Nifty50 was hovering below the 19,400-mark, down 23 points.

The indices, thereafter, fell 188 points to 64,770 levels, and 60 points to 19,351 levels.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.18 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, most sectoral indices were trading with negative bias led by the Nifty Realty index (down 0.7 per cent) and the Nifty Bank, Media, and Private Bank indices (down 0.35 per cent each). On the upside, the Nifty IT and Pharma indices reversed losses to trade up to 0.55 per cent higher.

Buzzing stocks:

Bajaj Finance shares were up 0.8 per cent after it set Rs 7,250 per share as the base price for its Rs 8,800-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Nykaa shares surged 3.5 per cent after the e-retailer reported a 50 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit at Rs 7.8 crore for Q2FY24. Consolidated revenue grew 22 per cent to Rs 1,507 crore.