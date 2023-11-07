Stock market LIVE: Broader indices gain; Gland Pharma up 5%, Tata Elxsi 4%

Stock market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices were weak on Tuesday as the stock market rally took a breather. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 64,926 levels, down 32 points, while the Nifty50 was hovering below the 19,400-mark, down 23 points.
The indices, thereafter, fell 188 points to 64,770 levels, and 60 points to 19,351 levels.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.18 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, most sectoral indices were trading with negative bias led by the Nifty Realty index (down 0.7 per cent) and the Nifty Bank, Media, and Private Bank indices (down 0.35 per cent each). On the upside, the Nifty IT and Pharma indices reversed losses to trade up to 0.55 per cent higher.
Buzzing stocks:
Bajaj Finance shares were up 0.8 per cent after it set Rs 7,250 per share as the base price for its Rs 8,800-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP).
Nykaa shares surged 3.5 per cent after the e-retailer reported a 50 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit at Rs 7.8 crore for Q2FY24. Consolidated revenue grew 22 per cent to Rs 1,507 crore.
Mamaearth debuts on a quiet note; lists at 2% premium over its issue price
The stock of personal care products company listed at Rs 330 on the NSE, while the stock opened at par against its issue price of Rs 324 on the BSE. Read
10:18 AM
Comment: Market construct favorable for consolidation at current levels
The market construct is favourable for consolidation around current levels and gradual up move. The 6-day winning streak in S&P 500 provides global stability to markets. Stable crude, steady dollar, down trending US bond yields and declining gold are indicators of stability in markets.
Investors have to appreciate the fact that the rally in small and midcaps is primarily driven by retail buying on every dip.
The explosive growth in demat accounts which have touched 132 million now is playing a major role in the rally in the broader market while the large caps are under pressure from FII selling.
But large caps particularly ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, L&T and Bajaj Finance have fundamental strength reinforced by the Q2 results.
FIIs turning buyers in India is only a question of time. When that happens, large caps will outperform the broader market.
Views by Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
10:09 AM
Mamaearth sees muted debut; stock pares early 4% gain
10:04 AM
Metropolis Health slips 3% on weak Q2 results
Metropolis Healthcare reported a 12 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 35.60 crore for Q2FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 2.7 per cent to Rs 308.50 crore.
10:01 AM
Indo Count surges 8%; stock nears record high on strong Q2 results
The company registered its highest-ever quarterly revenue, volumes and Ebitda during the September quarter. Read
9:58 AM
Gland Pharma surges 5% despite profit decline in Q2
Q2 consolidated net profit fell nearly 20% to Rs 194 crore. Revenue jumped 32% to Rs 1,373 crore.
9:50 AM
Nykaa up 2% after Q2 profit rises 50% YoY
The company has reported a 50 per cent YoY growth in Q2 net profit to Rs 7.8 crore.