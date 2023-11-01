close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty dips; Blue Jet debut, Bharti Airtel, L&T eyed

Stock market LIVE on November 1, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were 20 points lower at 19,139

Stock market

Stock Marekt Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start lower on Wednesday as traders await the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome later tonight. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were 20 points lower at 19,139. 

Q2 earnings of Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Britannia, Godrej Consumer, Ambuja Cements, Hero Motorcorp, Adani Wilmar, and IGL , among others will be on the radar. 

Among others, APL Apollo Tubes, Tata Motors and Macrotech Developers (Lodha) are among 9 stocks seen getting added to MSCI standard indices in November. Read details

Global cues

Asian peers were mostly higher this morning. Japan’s Nikkei rose 2 per cent, extendig gains from last session after the Bank of Japan gave more flexibility to its yield curve contol policy. 

South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.62 per cent. Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.05 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.43 per cent. 

In the US, the S&P 500 rose 0.65 per cent, while the Nasdaq added 0.48 per cent. The Dow Jones closed 0.38 per cent higher overnight. Though, the indices have closed lower for a third straight month in October with losses of up to 2.8 per cent.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 7:26 AM IST

