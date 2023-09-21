STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty near 19,800; HDFC Bank weighs

Live Stock Market Updates: India's equity benchmark indices extended losses in Thursday's intra-day trades amid weak global cues as the US Fed stuck with forecasts for one more rate hike this year and indicated that rates would stay higher for longer.

For 2024, policymakers now expect the fed funds rate to end at 5.1 per cent as against the June forecast for 4.6 per cent. However, Fed chief Jerome Powell said the central bank will 'proceed carefully.'

The S&P BSE Sensex was down over 300 points at 66,500, while the NSE Nifty50 quoted near 19,830 levels.

Overnight in the US, Nasdaq tumbled 1.5 per cent, and the S&P 500 declined nearly a per cent. Dow, however, ended with a modest 0.2 per cent loss.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei, Hang Seng, Straits Times, Kospi and Taiwan were down around 1 per cent each.

