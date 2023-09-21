Home / Markets / News / STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty near 19,800; HDFC Bank weighs
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty near 19,800; HDFC Bank weighs

Stock market Update on Thursday, September 21: Indian equity markets started trade on a negative note after the US Fed signalled that rates may be higher than previously estimated till 2024-end.

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
Live Stock Market Updates: India's equity benchmark indices extended losses in Thursday's intra-day trades amid weak global cues as the US Fed stuck with forecasts for one more rate hike this year and indicated that rates would stay higher for longer. 

9:27 AM

Broader markets fall in tandem with benchmarks

9:24 AM

IT stocks lead losses on Nifty

9:22 AM

DRL, Adani Ports, Divi's Lab top Nifty winners

9:20 AM

HEATMAP: Most Sensex stocks take a dip; HDFC Bank extends slide

9:18 AM

OPENING BELL: Nifty slides below 19,850

9:16 AM

OPENING BELL: Sensex dips 300 pts

9:08 AM

PRE-OPEN: Nifty retreats to 19,850

9:08 AM

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to weak start

9:03 AM

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens at 83.09/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 83.07/$

.

8:57 AM

Here's why Adani's grip on banks is tighter than his hold on markets

Overseas institutions are also a better bet for Adani. Tapping Indian banks, especially state-run lenders, would be a tad cheaper, but might invite greater political scrutiny ahead of general election. READ MORE


8:49 AM

Govt to sell up to 4.92% stake in utility company SJVN from Thursday

The sale of the federal government's 4.92% in the state-run hydro power generation firm could earn it about 13.34 billion rupees ($160.81 million). READ MORE




8:38 AM

Nifty Pvt Bank index to remain bullish as long as it holds 22,770

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the interim support levels for the private bank index are placed at 23,420, 23,120, 22,900. READ MORE


8:24 AM

Stocks to Watch on Sept 21: Infosys, Sheela Foam, SJVN, Cipla, DCB Bank

Stocks to Watch today, September 21, 2023: The government will sell up to 4.9 per cent stake in SJVN via offer for sale (OFS) on Thursday and Friday. READ MORE

8:16 AM

ALERT:: GIFT Nifty quotes near 19,850


8:04 AM

ADB lowers FY24 GDP forecast to 6.3%, India Ratings raises it to 6.2%

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday lowered India's growth forecast for FY24 to 6.3 per cent, attributing it to erratic monsoon patterns that are likely to affect agricultural output. Meanwhile, India Ratings and Research increased its FY24 growth estimate for India to 6.2 per cent, citing factors such as sustained government capital expenditure (capex), deleveraged corporate and banking balance sheets, and the likelihood of subdued global commodity prices. READ MORE



7:55 AM

Asian Market Update:: Major indices decline around 1%


7:46 AM

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

For Nvidia, whose graphics processors are vital to the development of artificial intelligence systems, the South Asian nation of 1.4 billion people presents a rare opportunity. READ MORE

7:39 AM

India issues warning to expats in Canada after Trudeau's accusation

The advisory from India's external affairs ministry said students in particular should "remain vigilant," aiming its message at the huge population of young Indians attending Canada's colleges. READ MORE


7:33 AM

ALERT:: Brent Crude dips to near $93-mark


7:26 AM

European Market Update:: FTSE climbs nearly 1% on Wednesday

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 7:14 AM IST

