STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty near 19,800; HDFC Bank weighs

Live Stock Market Updates: India's equity benchmark indices extended losses in Thursday's intra-day trades amid weak global cues as the US Fed stuck with forecasts for one more rate hike this year and indicated that rates would stay higher for longer.
For 2024, policymakers now expect the fed funds rate to end at 5.1 per cent as against the June forecast for 4.6 per cent. However, Fed chief Jerome Powell said the central bank will 'proceed carefully.'
The S&P BSE Sensex was down over 300 points at 66,500, while the NSE Nifty50 quoted near 19,830 levels.
HCL Technologies was the major loser among the Sensex 30 stocks, down over 2 per cent. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement and Nestle were the other prominent losers.
Overnight in the US, Nasdaq tumbled 1.5 per cent, and the S&P 500 declined nearly a per cent. Dow, however, ended with a modest 0.2 per cent loss.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei, Hang Seng, Straits Times, Kospi and Taiwan were down around 1 per cent each.
CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens at 83.09/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 83.07/$
Here's why Adani's grip on banks is tighter than his hold on markets
Overseas institutions are also a better bet for Adani. Tapping Indian banks, especially state-run lenders, would be a tad cheaper, but might invite greater political scrutiny ahead of general election. READ MORE
Govt to sell up to 4.92% stake in utility company SJVN from Thursday
The sale of the federal government's 4.92% in the state-run hydro power generation firm could earn it about 13.34 billion rupees ($160.81 million). READ MORE
Nifty Pvt Bank index to remain bullish as long as it holds 22,770
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the interim support levels for the private bank index are placed at 23,420, 23,120, 22,900. READ MORE
Stocks to Watch on Sept 21: Infosys, Sheela Foam, SJVN, Cipla, DCB Bank
Stocks to Watch today, September 21, 2023: The government will sell up to 4.9 per cent stake in SJVN via offer for sale (OFS) on Thursday and Friday. READ MORE
ADB lowers FY24 GDP forecast to 6.3%, India Ratings raises it to 6.2%
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday lowered India's growth forecast for FY24 to 6.3 per cent, attributing it to erratic monsoon patterns that are likely to affect agricultural output. Meanwhile, India Ratings and Research increased its FY24 growth estimate for India to 6.2 per cent, citing factors such as sustained government capital expenditure (capex), deleveraged corporate and banking balance sheets, and the likelihood of subdued global commodity prices. READ MORE
Asian Market Update:: Major indices decline around 1%
Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks
For Nvidia, whose graphics processors are vital to the development of artificial intelligence systems, the South Asian nation of 1.4 billion people presents a rare opportunity. READ MORE
India issues warning to expats in Canada after Trudeau's accusation
The advisory from India's external affairs ministry said students in particular should "remain vigilant," aiming its message at the huge population of young Indians attending Canada's colleges. READ MORE
