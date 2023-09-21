STOCK MARKET LIVE: Global markets slippery after Fed ups 2024 rate forecast

Live Stock Market Updates: India's equity benchmark indices are likely to start Thursday's trading session on a subdued note after the India's equity benchmark indices are likely to start Thursday's trading session on a subdued note after the US Fed stuck with forecasts for one more rate hike this year and indicated that rates would stay higher for longer.

For 2024, policymakers now expect the fed funds rate to end at 5.1 per cent as against the June forecast for 4.6 per cent. However, Fed chief Jerome Powell said the central bank will 'proceed carefully.'

At 06:50 AM, GIFT Nifty quoted at 19,864, indicating a likely downtick of 50-odd points on the NSE benchmark Nifty50 index at the opening bell.





In Asia, Kospi slipped over a per cent this morning. Japan's Nikkei and Taiwan benchmark were down 0.7 per cent each. Overnight in the US, Nasdaq tumbled 1.5 per cent, and the S&P 500 declined nearly a per cent. Dow, however, ended with a modest 0.2 per cent loss.

...Read More