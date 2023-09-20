close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Labour dispute halts production at Apollo Tyres Limda plant in Gujarat

Apollo Tyres also revealed that there is no material impact on the operations at this stage

Apollo tyres

Representative Image

Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apollo Tyres announced on Wednesday a suspension of bias and Off-The-Road (OTR) tyre production at its Limda facility in Gujarat. The halt comes amid concerns from shop floor employees over the renewal of a long-term settlement agreement. The company noted in a regulatory filing that discussions are ongoing with labour union representatives to find an amicable resolution.

The company further stated that while it is closely monitoring the situation, contingency plans are in place to mitigate any supply disruptions. Apollo Tyres also clarified that there is currently no material impact on its operations.

The Limda plant ranks as one of Apollo Tyres' second largest facilities in India. It produced 150,359 metric tonnes of tyres in financial year FY23, contributing to the company's total output of 676,915 metric tonnes during the same period.

Efforts to reach the company for comment on the implications of this production halt via telephone and email were not answered by the time of going to press.

Apollo Tyres operates a total of seven production units—five in India and two in Europe.

Also Read

Apollo Tyres: Valuations reflect positives, margin expansion a key trigger

MRF hits Rs 100,000 mark; stock touches record high on the BSE

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Apollo focusing on prevention to tackle the NCD crisis: Preetha Reddy

What is the Cauvery water dispute, and why is it making headlines again?

HDFC shares fell after management indicates asset quality, margin pressure

British govt financial package may help Tata Steel UK narrow losses

Neuberg Diagnostics completes ARL, Supratech merger, IPO in works

Byju's elevates Arjun Mohan as CEO of India business, Mrinal Mohit quits

Infosys teams up with Nvidia to build GenAI, to train 50,000 employees


Topics : Apollo Tyres Gujarat

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon