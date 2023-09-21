close
Sensex (-0.89%)
66202.99 -597.85
Nifty (-0.84%)
19734.15 -167.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.60%)
40298.65 -245.20
Nifty Smallcap (-0.78%)
5763.75 -45.05
Nifty Bank (-1.34%)
44774.35 -610.25
Heatmap

Fino Payments shares recover after 'funds misappropriation' allegation

Lender says action by some employees will not impact it; conducts internal investigation

Fino Payments Bank

The bank has filed a police complaint and informed regulatory authorities after auditor KPMG conducted an internal and independent investigation.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Fino Payments Bank recovered after falling 7 per cent Thursday as it spoke about complaints of misappropriation of funds invested in schemes introduced by the lender’s employees in their "personal capacity".

The bank has filed a police complaint and informed regulatory authorities after auditor KPMG conducted an internal and independent investigation.

“Fino Payments Bank Limited has received complaints from one of its client in Mumbai and some of its merchants / distributors/ other Individuals in Gujarat and Maharashtra through email for non-receipt/ repayment of funds pertaining to/ invested in potential fictitious schemes allegedly floated by some of the employees of the Bank, in their personal capacity,” said the company in an exchange filing.

The bank said it does not consider itself to be liable and will not be impacted by the misappropriation. Adherence to regular processes is likely to have been ignored by complainants during transactions, it said.

"While the investigation is currently ongoing, prima-facie the Bank is of the view that there is no liability/impact on it and the Bank has neither benefited nor at loss due to these incident(s), therefore there is no requirement of reporting the incident(s) to stock exchanges."

“The investigation so far prima-facie indicates that there were unauthorized actions and misrepresentation by the alleged staffs, so also contributory negligence and/or potential collusion on the part of complainants with respect to abnormalities and non-adherence with regular processes of the Bank, which seems to have been potentially ignored by the complainants.”

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Rakesh Bhartia withdraws nomination as Fino PB part time chairman

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Rupee appreciates by 19 paisa to settle at Rs 83.08 ahead of Fed outcome

Attractive returns see retail investors prefer T-bills over govt bonds

Household savings fall to decades low, borrowing rises: RBI data

Ice cream topping crackle likely to attract 18 per cent GST on AAR ruling

ECB registration declines for the first time in FY24: RBI monthly bulletin


The bank said the complainants have not taken any action against the bank for recovery of funds.

At 1pm, Fino Payments Bank was 2.76 per cent down at Rs 321.20 on the National Stock Exchange.
Topics : Fino Payments Bank Indian lenders Banking sector Indian banking sector

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon