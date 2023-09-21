close
Sensex (-0.51%)
66457.60 -343.24
Nifty (-0.40%)
19820.90 -80.50
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40617.90 + 74.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5803.60 -5.20
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
45243.25 -141.35
Heatmap

Onion traders in Nashik go on indefinite strike; govt orders strict action

"This (export duty hike) decision of the Centre will not only make export of onions difficult but it will also affect the onions in transit, causing huge loss to farmers," the office-bearer said

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Nashik
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Onion traders have said that they suspended auctions in all agriculture produce market committees in Nashik district of Maharashtra and their protest will continue indefinitely, a development raising the fear of shortage of the kitchen staple in retail markets and hike in prices.
An office-bearer of the Nashik District Onion Traders Association (NDOTA) said on Wednesday they were protesting against the Union government's recent move to increase export duty on onions up to 40 per cent, which will remain in force till December 31.
Taking serious cognisance, the District Sub-registrar, Co-operative Societies, on Wednesday night issued an order directing all APMCs to suspend or cancel the licences of the striking traders and submit the Action Taken Report on September 21.
"In protest against the export duty hike decision, we have decided to shut the auction of onions in all APMCs in the district indefinitely. This (export duty hike) decision of the Centre will not only make export of onions difficult but it will also affect the onions in transit, causing huge loss to farmers," the office-bearer said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra marketing minister Abdul Sattar said that observing a bandh (shutting auctions of onions) was not right.
"Secretaries in the departments of cooperation and marketing will discuss the action to be taken as per rules and Nashik district collector will take the necessary action," he said on the sidelines of an event.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Abdul Kalam's 8th death anniversary: Remembering the Missile man of India

After tomatoes, now onion likely to get costlier by September on low supply

Onion auctions to resume at APMCs in Nashik from Aug 24: Traders' rep

Onion auction to remain close indefinitely in Nasik wholesale mkt: Traders

LIVE: Nashik onion traders go on indefinite strike, govt orders action

Odisha CM Patnaik disburses financial assistance to over 4 million farmers

Step towards cleaner, quieter, greener future, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Women's quota Bill: Lok Sabha uses voting slips instead of digital system

President Draupadi Murmu to inaugurate UP International Trade Show today

Notably, auctions of onions remained closed at most of the APMCs in Nashik district, including at Lasalgaon, the largest wholesale onion market in India, on August 20.
"We had given time till September 19 to the government to find a solution to our demands. But as our demands are not agreed to yet, we have decided to shut the auction of onions indefinitely," the office-bearer said.
The other demands raised by traders include the cancellation of export duty on onions, a 50 per cent reduction in market fees, participation by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) in auctions and a 50 per cent subsidy in transport of onions.
Accordingly, onion auctions did not take place in all APMCs in Nashik district on Wednesday including in the Lasalgaon APMC. No onions arrived at APMCs, sources said.
The government order mentions that Khandu Deore, president of Nashik District Onion Traders Association, had written a letter on September 13 to minister Sattar mentioning four demands and warning of not participating in onion auctions from September 19.
Accordingly, the minister has organized a meeting of officials of the Marketing department on September 26.
The minister also requested the traders to defer the agitation. Despite that the traders and brokers resorted to strike which has caused many problems for farmers in the sale of various agri produce, the order said.
"Even in the meeting held by the government on Wednesday (Sep 20), the traders and brokers remained adamant on their stand. As a result, the order of immediate legal action has been issued," it said.
Accordingly, as per the Maharashtra Agriculture Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963, all the APMCs should make optional arrangements and take necessary measures to continue the sale and purchase deals of agri produce.
APMCs have the right to suspend or cancel the licenses of such traders. As per the provision, the APMCs should immediately suspend or cancel the licenses of such traders. In addition, a necessary process should be implemented to issue licenses to new buyers who want to purchase goods at the APMCs, the order said.
If an APMC fails to follow the order, action will be taken against the board of directors and the secretary, the order added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Onion protests Nashik

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAsian Games 2023Stock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon