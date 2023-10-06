Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty reclaims 19,600; Metals lead
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty reclaims 19,600; Metals lead

Stock Market Live updates on October 6, 2023: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision will dictate the market mood on Friday

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices extended last session's relief rally at Friday's open as investors await the RBI monetary policy outcome. The BSE Sensex rose 200 points to 65,827, and the NSE Nifty50 gained 54 points to reclaim 19,600.

9:30 AM

Som Distilleries down 2.6%; Co launches QIP on Oct 5

>> Som Distilleries launched QIP at a floor price of Rs 349.24 vs Thursday's closing price of Rs 382.

9:27 AM

Akzo Nobel up nearly 1% despite tax notice

>> The company has received show cause-cum-demand notice from the Joint Commissioner (Audit Maharashtra GST Dept.) seeking Rs 12.27 crore plus interest and penalty for AY2017-28 to 2021-22. Similarly, a notice has been received for Rs 56.64 crore from GST Office, Bengaluru, for FY2017-18.

9:26 AM

IndiGo flies 1.5% on fuel charge decision

>>  IndiGo airlines will charge fuel charge between Rs 300 and Rs 1000 to offset the impact of rising Aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The new pricing structure will come into effect from October 6.

9:24 AM

Vedanta rises half a per cent despite CRISIL's negative rating stance

>> CRISIL Ratings on Thursday placed the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of Vedanta Limited under 'rating watch with negative implications'.  
 

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

