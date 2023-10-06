Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty reclaims 19,600; Metals lead

OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices extended last session's relief rally at Friday's open as investors await the RBI monetary policy outcome. The BSE Sensex rose 200 points to 65,827, and the NSE Nifty50 gained 54 points to reclaim 19,600.
Titan, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and Infosys led gains on the Sensex. Nestle, HUL and Bharti Airtel were the only losers. On the Nifty, Cipla was the additional gainer, while HDFC Life was among the drags.
The broader markets moved higher too. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.4 per cent. Sector-wise, Nifty Metal index rose the most by over 1 per cent. Realty, Pharma indices werenext in line while PSU Bank pocket alone sat in red. Among stocks, Kalyan Jewellers jumped 5 per cent after it reported consol revenue growth of 27 per cent YoY for Q2 in its pre-quarterly update.
Som Distilleries down 2.6%; Co launches QIP on Oct 5
>> Som Distilleries launched QIP at a floor price of Rs 349.24 vs Thursday's closing price of Rs 382.
9:27 AM
Akzo Nobel up nearly 1% despite tax notice
>> The company has received show cause-cum-demand notice from the Joint Commissioner (Audit Maharashtra GST Dept.) seeking Rs 12.27 crore plus interest and penalty for AY2017-28 to 2021-22. Similarly, a notice has been received for Rs 56.64 crore from GST Office, Bengaluru, for FY2017-18.
9:26 AM
IndiGo flies 1.5% on fuel charge decision
>> IndiGo airlines will charge fuel charge between Rs 300 and Rs 1000 to offset the impact of rising Aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The new pricing structure will come into effect from October 6.
9:24 AM
Vedanta rises half a per cent despite CRISIL's negative rating stance
>> CRISIL Ratings on Thursday placed the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of Vedanta Limited under 'rating watch with negative implications'.
9:21 AM
Broader markets gain in tandem with benchmarks
9:20 AM
Sectoral trends :: All but PSBs rally ahead of RBI outcome
9:19 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: Steel stocks, Bajaj twins, TaMo march ahead
9:18 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty holds 19,600 in early deals
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex rises 200 pts in morning deals
9:13 AM
Commodity Heatmap :: Gold, Silver edge higher
9:10 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty tops 19,600
9:08 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex prepares to start over 200 pts higher
9:01 AM
Currency check :: Rupee opens 4 paise higher at 83.22/$
8:59 AM
WATCH: Will World Cup serve more gains for hotel, restaurant stocks?
Investors were seen checking into hotel, QSR and airline stocks ahead of ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. As the cricket fan fest kicks off, is there more money to be made? Are there any risks involved?
8:56 AM
Track RBI Policy LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision today at 10 am
RBI policy: In the last bi-monthly announcement in August, the MPC decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the third time in a row. Check all LIVE updates for today's MPC here. READ
8:53 AM
Current market action looks similar to October 1987 crash: Chris Wood
The 10-year Treasury bond yield rose by 203 basis points (bps), climbing from 8.2 per cent on June 17, 1987, to 10.23 per cent on October 15, 1987. READ
8:49 AM
IndiGo introduces fuel charge up to Rs 1,000 to offset rising ATF prices
Airfares in the country are set to rise, with IndiGo on Thursday introducing a fuel charge of up to Rs 1,000 based on a flight’s distance, in response to the significant rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices in the last three months. READ
Rate sensitives: Shares of rate sensitives such as banks, financial services companies, automobile, and real estate firm will see action today amid the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) interest rate decision.
New listing: Valiant Laboratories will debut on the bourses on October 6. The issue price is Rs. 140 per share.
Bajaj Finance: Board has approved to raise Rs 10,000 crore through a combination of QIP and preferential issue. READ
8:41 AM
It's time RBI became data-dependent: PNB Gilts MD & CEO Vikas Goel
'A lot would depend on the RBI and liquidity. There is a glide path for yields now'. READ
8:37 AM
Aditi Nayar of ICRA expects another hawkish pause at today's RBI MPC meeting
The surge in the headline CPI inflation has expectedly proved to be transient. The print had cooled off to 6.8 per cent in August 2023 from the 15-month high of 7.4 per cent in July. It is expected to dip further to 5.5 per cent in September, once the full impact of the crash in tomato prices is factored in the CPI computation. READ