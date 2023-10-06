Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty reclaims 19,600; Metals lead

OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices extended last session's relief rally at Friday's open as investors await the RBI monetary policy outcome. The BSE Sensex rose 200 points to 65,827, and the NSE Nifty50 gained 54 points to reclaim 19,600.

Titan, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and Infosys led gains on the Sensex. Nestle, HUL and Bharti Airtel were the only losers. On the Nifty, Cipla was the additional gainer, while HDFC Life was among the drags.

The broader markets moved higher too. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.4 per cent. Sector-wise, Nifty Metal index rose the most by over 1 per cent. Realty, Pharma indices werenext in line while PSU Bank pocket alone sat in red. Among stocks, Kalyan Jewellers jumped 5 per cent after it reported consol revenue growth of 27 per cent YoY for Q2 in its pre-quarterly update.

