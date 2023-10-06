close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty eye positive open ahead of RBI MPC outcome

Stock Market Live updates on October 6, 2023: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision will dictate the market mood on Friday

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Stock Market Live: After a relief rally in the last session, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision will dictate market mood on Friday.
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Dalal Street Markets Sensex Nifty RBI Policy RBI monetary policy RBI repo rate stock market trading Global Markets Indian stock market Indian stock exchanges

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon