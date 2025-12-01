Monday, December 01, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / IPO alert! Madhuri Madhusudan Kela-backed MV Electrosystems files DRHP

IPO alert! Madhuri Madhusudan Kela-backed MV Electrosystems files DRHP

Madhuri Kela holds 1.15 million shares, translating into a 5.6 per cent stake, as of the DRHP filing date

IPO, Initial public offerings

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Madhuri Madhusudan Kela—the wife of veteran investor Madhusudan Kela—backed MV Electrosystems has moved a step closer to going public, with the New Delhi–based company filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Madhuri Kela holds 1.15 million shares, translating into a 5.6 per cent stake, as of the DRHP filing date.

MV Electrosystems IPO details

The proposed initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹290 crore. The shares carry a face value of ₹5 each and the issue will be launched through the book-building route under Sebi’s ICDR Regulations. 
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
As mandated, up to 75 per cent of the offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and at least 10 per cent for retail individual investors (RIIs). 
 
The Equity Shares to be issued through the DRHP are proposed to be listed on BSE, and and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).
 
According to the DRHP, MV Electrosystems plans to utilise ₹180 crore from the net proceeds towards long-term working capital requirements, ₹21 crore for research, design and development of new power electronic equipment, with the remaining amount set aside for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 1, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat; Nifty below 26,200; Rupee hits new low; Aequs IPO opens

Aequs IPO

Aequs IPO opens Dec 3: Know key strengths, risks before you invest

Meesho IPO

Meesho IPO to unlock ₹1,020 crore bonanza for founders, early backers

wakefit innovations

Wakefit Innovations to float IPO on December 8; eyes ₹1,400 crore

Lenskart

Eyewear retailer Lenskart posts 20% profit gain, eyes $17 billion market

 
Sundae Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd will act as the registrar.  ALSO READ | Aequs IPO opens Dec 3; sets price band at ₹118-124: Check key details here

About MV Electrosystems 

Incorporated in 2009, MV Electrosystems designs, develops and manufactures electrical and power electronics equipment for railway rolling stock. Its portfolio includes IGBT-based three-phase propulsion systems for electric locomotives, switchgear panels for railway coaches and EMUs, cable protection and management systems, along with other electrical components and sub-systems.
 
The company’s focus on indigenous innovation aligns with the government’s push towards self-reliance, rail electrification and decarbonisation. On September 15, 2025, it received approval from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) for its in-house designed IGBT-based three-phase propulsion equipment, comprising traction converter-inverter systems, auxiliary converters, vehicle control units, train control management systems and driver display units.
 
The company operates manufacturing facilities in Baghola, Palwal (Haryana), supported by an R&D centre in Faridabad.
MV Electrosystems reported an outstanding order book of ₹207.5 crore from Indian Railways. Revenue from operations stood at ₹17.3 crore for the four months ended July 31, 2025, compared with ₹62.6 crore in FY25 and ₹50 crore in FY24. Net profit rose to ₹1.4 crore in FY25 from ₹65 lakh in FY24.
 

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Wakefit to float IPO on Dec 8, aims to raise ₹377 cr via fresh issue

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

The primary rush: Annual IPO haul set to hit ₹1.6 trn milestone next weekpremium

Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho's whole-time director and chief technology officer

Ecommerce firm Meesho says free cash flow positive ahead of ₹5,421 cr IPOpremium

IPO Calendar

IPO Calendar: Meesho, Aequs to open next week; 6 SME listings on radar

Aequs IPO

Aequs IPO opens Dec 3; sets price band at ₹118-124: Check key details here

Topics : IPOs IPO market IPO REVIEW ipo filing initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon