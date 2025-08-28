Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo shares decline 4% amid heavy volumes; should you buy the dip?

IndiGo shares decline 4% amid heavy volumes; should you buy the dip?

IndiGo shares slipped 4.4 per cent on Thursday, logging an intra-day low at ₹5774.05 per share on BSE, amid heavy volume

Sirali Gupta
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shares slipped 4.4 per cent on Thursday, logging an intra-day low at ₹5774.05 per share on BSE amid heavy volumes. At 9:42 AM, 1.68 million shares changed hands, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 14.92 million shares were traded. 
 
At 9:42 AM, IndiGo’s share price was trading 4.36 per cent lower at ₹5781.35 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.74 per cent at 80,186.96. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,23,475.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹6,225.05 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹3,778.5.
 

Why were IndiGo shares declining? 

The selling pressure on the counter came after 2.2 per cent equity changed hands in a block deal, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
 
Reports suggested that the is likely to sell up to a 3.1 per cent stake in IndiGo via block deals, with the offer size at ₹7,027 crore and a floor price of ₹5,808 per share. 
 
As of the quarter ended June 2025, promoter Rakesh Gangwal held a 4.73 per cent stake in IndiGo, and Rahul Bhatia and Kapil Bhatia held 0.01 per cent stake each. The total promoter holding stood at 43.54 per cent. 

Among public shareholders, Axis Mutual Fund Trustee held a 1.4 per cent stake, SBI Resurgent India Opportunities scheme held 1.62 per cent, Nippon Life India Trustee held 1.59 per cent, Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund held 1.55 per cent, HDFC Mutual Fund held 1.97 per cent, and ICICI Prudential held 3.77 per cent.   Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Should you buy, sell, or hold IndiGo shares? 

Kranti Bathini, director of equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, said IndiGo’s promoters have been gradually offloading stock, turning it into more of an institutional/corporate holding. 
 
"Despite that, the outlook for the Indian aviation market is strong and IndiGo remains the market leader," he said, adding investors can hold existing positions and consider buying for a medium- to long-term horizon. He suggested a target return of 15–20 per cent over the next year.
 
Similarly, market analyst Ambareesh Baliga said, “Any such promoter sale is an opportunity to buy as the stock corrects a bit,” 
   

Topics : IndiGo InterGlobe Aviation Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

