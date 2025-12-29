Monday, December 29, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vikran Eng jumps 9% on solar project win; stock soars 20% in 3 sessions

Vikran Eng jumps 9% on solar project win; stock soars 20% in 3 sessions

Vikran Engineering shares rose following LoAs from MP Urja Vikas Nigam for solar PV-based power plants with a total capacity of 45.75 MW AC in Madhya Pradesh

Vikran Eng share price in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Vikran Engineering Ltd. rose over 9 per cent on Monday, following Letters of Award (LoAs) from MP Urja Vikas Nigam for solar PV-based power plants with a total capacity of 45.75 MW AC in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.
 
The civil construction company's stock rose as much as 9.5 per cent during the day to ₹110.3 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 24 this year. The Vikran Engineering stock pared gains to trade 4 per cent higher at ₹106 apiece, compared to a 0.22 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:51 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session, rising over 20 per cent in the process, and currently trade at 7.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 5 per cent since listing in September this year. Vikran Engineering has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,700.33 crore.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Vikran Engineering bags LoA from MP Urja Vikas Nigam 

Vikran Engineering, on Friday, said it has accepted letters of award from MP Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. for setting up grid-connected solar photovoltaic power plants with a cumulative capacity of 45.75 megawatt alternating current in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh.
 
The projects will be implemented under the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeders Scheme as part of the PM KUSUM-C programme, and power generated will be sold to Madhya Pradesh Power Management Co Ltd.

Also Read

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended losses on December 29

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty below 26k; IT stocks weigh; Nifty Metal hits new high

Lenskart share price target

Lenskart: Emkay Global sees 6x revenue growth potential, initiates 'Buy'

initial public offerings, IPO

Shyam Dhani IPO listing on December 30: Here's what latest GMP indicates

stocks, markets, stock market, broker, trader

John Cockerill rallies 7% after Ramesh Damani, Chetan Shah buy stake

Antique on pharma stocks

Antique prefers domestic-focused pharma firms; resumes coverage on 4 stocks

 
Under the awards, Vikran Engineering will act as the renewable power generator for the projects. The power purchase agreements will have a tenure of 25 years, with tariffs ranging from ₹2.75 per kilowatt hour to ₹2.80 per kilowatt hour, the company said in a statement. The contracts have been awarded by a domestic government entity and do not fall under related party transactions, the company said.  ALSO READ | John Cockerill rallies 7% after Ramesh Damani, Chetan Shah buy stake 
Last week, the share price rose on the back of a ₹2,035-crore deal win, along with a ratings upgrade from Infomerics Valuation and Rating. Vikran Engineering secured a major work order worth ₹2,035.26 crore from Onix Renewables Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV). 
 
Vikran Engineering reported a robust performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, driven by strong execution across its Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business. Revenue from operations rose 10.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹176.3 crore, compared to ₹159.2 crore in Q2 FY25. Ebitda nearly doubled (up 98.9 per cent Y-o-Y) to ₹25.4 crore from ₹12.8 crore in the same period last year, with margins improving sharply to 14.4 per cent from 8 per cent.

More From This Section

Vedanta share price

Vedanta gains 2% on Depo graphite-vanadium block win; up 20% in 14 sessions

Nifty IT index has seen 'Golden Cross' formation on the technical charts.

Nifty IT sees 'Golden Cross', up 15% in 3 months; will recovery continue?

NBCC (India)n share price rose on December 29

NBCC hits over 6-month high after settling land dispute with Delhi govt

global stocks

Asian stocks advance as Fed rate cut bets push precious metals to records

Solarworld Energy share price

Solarworld Energy shares soar 14% on ₹725-cr order from NTPC Renewable

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRajesh Bhosale Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodaySmallCap Index Stocks in 2026Delhi Weather TodayStocks to Buy TodayOTT This WeekCoforge Acquires EncoraIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon