Crude oil outlook: $57-61 range likely, geopolitical flare-ups may test $62

Crude oil outlook: $57-61 range likely, geopolitical flare-ups may test $62

Global oil prices have shown remarkable resilience amid softer economic data from two major consumers: the US and China

oil, crude oil

Image: Bloomberg

Mohammed Imran Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global crude oil market: A tense balance of supply and demand                          

Global oil prices have shown remarkable resilience amid softer economic data from two major consumers: the US and China. US factory activity, as measured by the ISM Manufacturing Index, and China's official Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s index (PMI) have both eased, with China's reading struggling to stay above the critical 50.0 expansion threshold. This underscores persistent challenges from weak domestic demand and subdued new orders. Meanwhile, Eurozone manufacturing remains sluggish, contracting slightly at 49.6, though business sentiment via the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index signals improving confidence, buoyed by lower energy costs and expectations of a gradual recovery.
 

Opec+ strategy and production discipline

Opec+ remains the primary architect of global supply management. In their most recent decision, the alliance opted to maintain existing voluntary production cuts totalling approximately 2.2 million barrels per day for the first quarter of 2026. This move, a "tactical pause," signals the group's commitment to market discipline, aiming to prevent a steeper price slide caused by a projected seasonal supply surplus. The decision effectively postpones planned output increases, reinforcing a stable price floor, though internal cohesion remains a concern over future individual country quotas.

Demand forecasts: EIA vs. IEA

Forecasts from key energy agencies highlight an uneven outlook for global oil consumption. Both the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) project modest demand growth into 2026, primarily driven by non-OECD nations.
 
The IEA projects global oil demand to increase by around 0.7 million barrels in 2026, reaching approximately 104.4 million barrels. On the other hand, the EIA is slightly more bullish on consumption, forecasting a growth of 1.1 million for 2026. Crucially, both agencies agree that growth is being held back by a challenging economic environment and the increasing uptake of cleaner energy technologies.  ALSO READ | Bitcoin sees renewed demand, reclaims $93k; check what's driving momentum

Asia’s demand engine: China and India

Asia remains the undisputed centre of future oil demand growth, though the pace is shifting. China's demand growth is showing signs of moderation due to economic restructuring and an accelerating shift to electric vehicles and other clean energy sources. The projects China’s consumption to increase by around 0.25mb/d in both 2025 and 2026. China imports have stood around 472 mmt in the first 10 months against 457 mmt for the same period last year. India is emerging as the new epicentre of growth. Driven by rapid industrialisation, expanding vehicle ownership, and petrochemical sector demand forecasts, India to lead global oil demand growth over the next decade, surpassing that of China and Southeast Asia combined. Indian imports rose to 206 mmt in 2025 from 201 mmt in 2024. We expect Indian crude oil consumption should reach around 6mbpd by end of 2026.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

