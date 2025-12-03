Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Midcaps to outperform large, smallcaps in 2026: Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

Midcaps to outperform large, smallcaps in 2026: Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

After a stellar run in 2025, gold and silver, Shah said, should continue to see upside in the year ahead, aided by sustained central bank buying

Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks from the midcap universe are likely to outperform their large-and small-cap peers, believes Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra AMC. The margin of outperformance of midcaps over their peers, however, may remain narrow, Shah said while unveiling their market outlook for calendar year 2026 (CY26).
 
“Equity returns in FY26 are likely to be anchored in earnings growth, with India Inc. expected to deliver double-digit growth in fiscal 2026-27 (FY27). This strength is likely to attract foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), supporting market liquidity,” Shah said.
 
After a stellar run in 2025, gold and silver, he said, should continue to see upside in the year ahead, aided by sustained central bank buying. “Investors are advised to moderate return expectations and adopt a balanced, diversified approach across asset classes to navigate evolving market dynamics,” he added.
 

Thus far in calendar year 2025 (CY25), the BSE Midcap index has returned a modest 0.4 per cent till date, while the Sensex has moved up 8.6 per cent during this period, data shows. BSE Smallcap index, on the other hand, has lost 6.6 per cent during this period.
 
Where to invest in 2026? Key themes

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

