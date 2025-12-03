Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Embassy REIT signs deal to acquire Bengaluru office space for ₹852 crore

Embassy REIT signs deal to acquire Bengaluru office space for ₹852 crore

Embassy Office Parks REIT will buy a fully leased 0.3 million sq ft office asset at Embassy GolfLinks, Bengaluru, for Rs 852 crore. The deal is seen as accretive to DPU and NOI

office space, REIT, GCC

Bengaluru is a top office destination.

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Embassy Office Parks REIT (real estate investment trust), Asia’s largest by office area, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a marquee 0.3 million sq ft Grade-A office property in the Embassy GolfLinks Business Park for Rs 852 crore.
 
What is Embassy REIT acquiring, and who is the tenant?
 
The fully occupied asset is leased long-term to a top global investment firm, the entity said in a statement on Wednesday, marking a strategic third-party buy that bolsters the REIT’s presence in Bengaluru’s office market.
 
Why does Embassy REIT say the Bengaluru acquisition matters now?
 
Amit Shetty, chief executive officer of Embassy REIT, highlighted the move as pivotal for yield-enhancing growth amid Bengaluru’s robust leasing momentum from tech giants and global capability centres (GCCs). This acquisition expands the REIT’s 50.8 million square feet portfolio across key cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, National Capital Region (NCR), and Chennai, home to 274 global occupiers.
 

Also Read

Rameshwaram cafe blast, Bengaluru cafe blast

Rameshwaram Cafe owners booked after flyer alleges worm found in food

OnePlus ‘Rise as One' event

OnePlus invites community to 15R, Pad Go 2 launch in Bengaluru on Dec 17

coworking space, office space, hospitality, Retail Industry

Coworking moves beyond offices into hospitality and retail across Indiapremium

Marc Descrozaille, CEO, Middle East, Africa & Asia-Pacific, IWG, said India was currently among the company's top 15 markets

Swiss co-working major IWG to double India portfolio by 2027: Descrozaillepremium

Students take part in an online assessment session during a college recruitment event at the GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management in Greater Noida

Noida's office market sees 18% rise in avg office rent in last 6 years: C&W

 
How does the deal compare on yield and cap rate benchmarks?
 
The deal, accretive to distribution per unit (DPU) and net operating income (NOI), yields 7.9 per cent, which has outpaced the REIT’s Q2 FY2026 trading cap rate of 7.4 per cent and trades at a discount to independent valuations.
 
What does this mean for Embassy REIT’s India office strategy?
 
Bengaluru is a top office destination, and this addition aligns with the REIT’s focus on high-quality, yield-generating assets amid strong demand for Grade-A spaces.
 

More From This Section

blinkit

Blinkit rolls out 'add items after ordering' feature as qcom race heats up

Real estate

Mahindra Lifespaces secures ₹1,010 cr redevelopment project in Mumbai

adani

Adani Group plans to invest $15 bn to boost passenger capacity at airports

Amar Subramanya

In AI race, Apple Inc hands baton to B'luru graduate Amar Subramanya

Sanjay Kulshrestha

Hudco eyes end-to-end role for ULBs to drive ₹1 trn Urban Challenge Fund

Topics : Embassy Reit Bengaluru Office spaces office space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon