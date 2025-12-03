Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Emmvee Photovoltaic gains 4%, hits all-time high on strong Q2 performance

Emmvee Photovoltaic stock was trading at ₹243.5, up 1.85 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹239.35 on the NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Emmvee Photovoltaic share price today: Shares of integrated solar PV module and cell manufacturer, Emmvee Photovoltaic, gained nearly 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹248.5 on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. It extended Tuesday's gains driven by the company's strong financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26). 
 
At 02:25 PM, the Emmvee Photovoltaic stock was trading at ₹243.5, up 1.85 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹239.35 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading 80 points lower at 25,952.3 levels. On Tuesday, the stock had surged over 9 per cent to close at ₹239.34.
 

The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹16,802.5 crore. The company had made its debut on the stock exchanges on November 18, 2025, at the listing price of ₹217, flat at the issue price of ₹217 per share. Since listing, the stock has surged around 14.5 per cent. 

Emmvee Photovoltaic Q2 results 

In Q2FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹237.86 crore, up nearly times from ₹35.12 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis (Q-o-Q), the company's net profit grew 27 per cent from ₹187.67 crore in the first quarter of FY26. 
 
The company's revenue from operations surged over 181 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,131 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹402.4 crore in Q2FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 331 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹399.4 crore. 

"The Company witnessed a significant surge in demand for high-efficiency solar modules, driving a 193% year-on-year increase in H1 revenue. The strong topline performance was complemented by operational efficiencies, resulting in significant EBITDA margin expansion," the company said.
 
A major proportion of the IPO proceeds has been used to repay about ₹1,621 crore of long-term debt, strengthening the balance sheet and lowering interest costs, said Emmvee Photovoltaic in a statement.
 
Manjunatha Donthi Venkatarathnaiah, chairman and managing director at Emmvee, said with the successful completion of the IPO, the company is better capitalised than ever to execute our expansion strategies. "As India accelerates its journey towards 500 GW of renewable energy capacity, Emmvee is strategically positioned to capture significant market share with our advanced technology and integrated manufacturing ecosystem," he added.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

