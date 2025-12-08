Monday, December 08, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Reliance Power slides 5% as ED files chargesheet in fake guarantee case

Reliance Power slides 5% as ED files chargesheet in fake guarantee case

Reliance Power shares fell 5 per cent after ED said it has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against the company and its subsidiaries

Reliance Power share price

An ultra mega power project owned by Reliance Power

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Reliance Power Ltd. fell over 5 per cent on Monday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against the company and its subsidiaries.
 
The company's stock fell as much as 5.18 per cent during the day to ₹35.7 per share, the biggest intraday fall since November 24 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 4.7 per cent lower at ₹35.9 apiece, compared to a 0.47 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:53 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the seventh straight session on Monday. The counter has fallen 16 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Reliance Power has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,835.01 crore. 
 

Reliance Power files supplementary prosecution complaint

The company said that ED has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against the company, its subsidiaries -- Reliance NU BESS Ltd. and Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd. -- and several individuals in connection with the SECI bank guarantee case.
 
The company clarified that it has already lodged a criminal complaint in the matter. Reliance NU BESS had filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on October 16, 2024, against third parties who arranged the disputed bank guarantee. An FIR was subsequently registered on November 11, 2024, against those parties.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty below 26,100; SMIDs underperform; Realty index dips 3%

Auto ancillary stocks to buy

Buy the dips in auto ancillary stocks for long-term gains, say analysts

Dassault Reliance Aerospace expects a windfall from Indo-France Rafale deal

Dynamatic Technologies soars 7% on signing new pact with Dassault Aviation

Tejas Mark-1A, Hindustan Aeronautics

Defence pack set for strong momentum; budget boost, exports to drive growth

Domestic equity markets, already under pressure from a record selloff by overseas funds, are potentially facing a new headwind after Israel hit major oil exporter Iran.

Nifty SmallCap tests 200-DMA; analysts see more pain ahead for the index

 
Reliance Power reiterated that it and its subsidiaries acted "bona fide" and are victims of fraud, forgery, cheating and conspiracy by external parties. It added that the ED’s allegations have not yet undergone judicial scrutiny and that the company has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.
 
The firm said it will get an opportunity to present its case before the court and that the filing of the complaint does not impact its operations. The company said it will take all legally advised steps to safeguard its interests and those of stakeholders.
 
Reliance Power emphasised that its operations remain normal and that it continues to focus on growth, operational excellence and long-term value creation for its more than 43 lakh shareholders.
 
Last month, Reliance Power’s board approved the creation of a Board of Management (BOM) to strengthen governance and enhance strategic business oversight. The new body will comprise the chief executive officer, key managerial personnel and other senior business leaders.

Reliance Power Q2 results

The company reported a net profit of ₹87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, supported by an increase in revenues. It had reported a loss of ₹352 crore in the second quarter of FY25.
 
The company saw its total income grow to ₹2,067 crore during the quarter, up from ₹1,963 crore in the year-ago period. Reliance Power, part of the Reliance Group, has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, which includes 3,960 megawatts from Sasan Power Ltd.
 

More From This Section

Indigo stock shed nearly 14% in December so far amid massive flight cancellations.

IndiGo stock crashes 7% on Monday; analysts see more turbulence ahead

jewellery, Gold

Buying gold jewellery for investment? Not a good idea, says this Kotak note

Spicejet

SpiceJet surges 14% on heavy volumes in subdued market; here's why

Ashoka Buildcon share

Ashoka Buildcon jumps 6% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Suzlon Energy share price

Motilal Oswal sees 43% upside for Suzlon; strong outlook lifts stock 2%

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Reliance Power Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon