Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:15 AM IST
Home / Markets / IPO / Subscribed to Aequs IPO? Here's how to check allotment status, latest GMP

Subscribed to Aequs IPO? Here's how to check allotment status, latest GMP

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

Aequs IPO GMP

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aequs IPO allotment status: Precision components manufacturer Aequs is poised to finalise the basis of allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) today, following overwhelming investor demand that saw the issue oversubscribed by more than 100 times.
 
The Aequs IPO, priced in the band of ₹118–124 per share with a lot size of 120 shares, attracted bids for over 4271.34 million shares against an offer of 42.02 million shares, resulting in an overall subscription of 101.63 times, according to NSE data. Demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their portion by 120.92 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed with an 80.92-times subscription, while retail investors recorded a 78.05-times subscription.
 
With the subscription window now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment outcome, expected later today.

Here's how to check Aequs IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.  ALSO READ | Check Meesho IPO Allotment status, GMP, listing date

Direct links to check Aequs IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Aequs IPO allotment status:

ALSO READ | Wakefit Innovations IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, dates, review

 

Aequs IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

While allotment is underway, unlisted shares of Aequs are trading around ₹161 in the grey market, suggesting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹37 per share, or approximately 29.84 per cent above the upper price band of ₹124, according to unofficial market trackers.
 
The shares of Aequs are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Current grey market trends point to a solid listing for the company’s shares. Should the current GMP hold, investors allotted Aequs shares may expect listing gains of nearly 30 per cent on debut. However, GMP remains an unregulated and speculative indicator and should be treated cautiously.
 

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP IPO REVIEW IPOs IPO listing time

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

