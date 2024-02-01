Stock Market LIVE: Maruti, M&M up 3%; Infra strong ahead of Interim Budget

Stock market updates on Thursday, February 01, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices started the Budget day trading session on a positive note amid mixed global cues after the US Federal Reserve left rates untouched on Wednesday, and signalled unlikely rate cut in March.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 247 points higher at 71,999, but soon slipped into red. The NSE Nifty 50 touched a high of 21,788, and was hovering around 21,700 levels.

Auto shares led by Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Maruti were among the top movers, while Larsen & Toubro, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were modestly in red.

Meanwhile, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advanced around 0.5 per cent each. Among individual stocks, Paytm plunged 20 per cent to Rs 609 after RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from taking fresh deposits and credit transactions with effect from Feb 29.