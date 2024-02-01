Stock Market LIVE: Maruti, M&M up 3%; Infra strong ahead of Interim Budget

Stock market updates on Thursday, February 01, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices started the Budget day trading session on a positive note amid mixed global cues after the US Federal Reserve left rates untouched on Wednesday, and signalled unlikely rate cut in March.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened 247 points higher at 71,999, but soon slipped into red. The NSE Nifty 50 touched a high of 21,788, and was hovering around 21,700 levels.
Auto shares led by Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Maruti were among the top movers, while Larsen & Toubro, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were modestly in red.
Meanwhile, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advanced around 0.5 per cent each. Among individual stocks, Paytm plunged 20 per cent to Rs 609 after RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank from taking fresh deposits and credit transactions with effect from Feb 29.
Global cues
Asian markets exhibited a mixed trend this morning. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8 per cent. Hang Seng and Shanghai had bounced back with gains of over 1 per cent.
Overnight, Dow Jones slipped 0.8 per cent. Nasdaq tumbled 2.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 tanked 1.6 per cent after the US Federal Reserve, as expected, left interest rates unchanged, but indicated it would not cut rates until inflation was moving sustainably towards its 2 per cent target.
According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, bets for a rate cut in March dropped to 33.5 per cent from almost 90 per cent post Fed annoucement. Treasury yields slip to near 3-week lows to sub 4 per cent mark.
Among commodities, Gold futures moved higher to $2,060 per ounce, while Brent Crude Oil dipped below $81 per barrel.
Comment :: 'Long-term investors should not get carried by dramatic moves today'
While both, the Fed decision and the Budget, will influence the market today, the focus will be on the Budget.
Even though the interim Budget is expected to be largely a vote on account with "no sensational announcements", the PM’s statement Wednesday that it will be a 'blueprint of intent' has aroused expectations that there will be some significant indications of what is likely to come in the full Budget and beyond.
This will keep the market focused on the Budget.
Sectoral and stock-specific moves in response to budget proposals will hog the limelight today. But long-term investors should not be carried by the dramatic moves today and may focus on high quality stocks with good long-term growth prospects.
Views by: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
9:48 AM
ALERT :: Copies of Budget documents arrive at Parliament
VIDEO | Budget documents reach Parliament.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Modi 2.0 government's last Budget before the general elections, later today.#Budget2024WithPTI
Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Support for farmers
Following last year's export bans on essential crops and rains that hampered harvests, there is a high expectation of enhanced financial support for farmers. This might include increased allocations for farm-related schemes as well as subsidies on essentials such as fertiliser and cooking gas. READ MORE
9:31 AM
Market Check :: Top losers on the BSE at this hour
9:30 AM
Market Check :: Top gainers on the BSE at this hour
9:28 AM
Godrej Consumer surges 8% post Q3 results, ahead of Budget
>> Its consolidated net profit grew 6.4 per cent YoY in Q3 to 0Rs 581 crore. Revenue rose 1.7 per cent to Rs 3,660 crore.
9:27 AM
Dixon Technologies rises 3% as PAT grows nearly 90% in Q3
>> It reported a 87 per cent YoY growth in net profit to Rs 97 cr in Q3. Revenue grew 100 per cent to Rs 4,818 crore.
9:24 AM
Buzzing :: Paytm sinks 20% as RBI puts restrictions against Payments Bank
>> The RBI has restricted Paytm Payments Bank from taking fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services, due to non-compliance of regulations and supervisory concerns.
>> Jefferies downgrades stock to 'Underperform' from 'Buy'
9:22 AM
Broader markets :: Midcaps weak, smallcaps rise in a subdued session
9:20 AM
Sectoral trends :: Most indices in red as global mood remains tepid
9:19 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: 12 of 30 index stocks in red; L&T, Nestle, Wipro weak
9:18 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty starts below 21,750
9:16 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex opens flat amid muted global mood
9:10 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty tops 21,750
9:07 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex holds gains of over 200 pts ahead of Interim Budget presentation
9:05 AM
Currency check :: Rupee opens at 83.01/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 83.04/$
>> Gains strength further to trade at 82.98/$
9:03 AM
Brokerages divided on L&T's new order prospects, exposure to West Asia
L&T's management indicated the pace of new orders in the domestic market had slowed and there would be weakness for the two quarters between now and June 2024 owing to the Lok Sabha elections. READ MORE
8:58 AM
Govt cuts import duty on smartphone components, spare parts to 10% from 15%
Ahead of the Budget, the government reduced import duties on smartphone components and spare parts to 10 per cent from 15 per cent earlier. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Paytm expects up to $60 million hit from RBI action on its payments bank
Paytm said on Thursday it expects a worst case impact of 300 crore rupees ($36.13 million) to 500 crore rupees to its annual earnings from Reserve Bank of India's order barring its unit, Paytm Payments Bank, from accepting fresh deposits from March. READ MORE
8:50 AM
PNB: Upsides capped as strong Q3 show, outlook reflected in valuations
Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a healthy Q3FY24. Net profit surged 254 per cent YoY to Rs 2,220 crore, while net interest income (NII) grew 12 per cent YoY to Rs 10,300 crore as net interest margins (NIMs) improved 4 basis points QoQ to 3.15 per cent. The loan book grew at 15 per cent YoY (3 per cent QoQ) to Rs 9.2 trillion. READ MORE