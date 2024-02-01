Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat ahead of Budget session; Asia mixed
Stock market Update on Thursday, February 01: US indices declined up to 2.2 per cent after Fed left rates unchanged, but indicated that there won't be any rate cuts soon.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on Thursday, February 01, 2024: Barring mixed cues from Asian peers, benchmark indices are likely to seek direction today from the Interim Budget to be announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharam from 11 am onwards.
At 08:20 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,823, suggesting a likely quiet start to the trading action on the Nifty 50.
Among individual stocks - Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bata India, Castrol, Deepak Fertilizers, HFCL, Indian Hotel, India Cement, Praj Industries, Raymond, RITES and Titan are likely to be in focus as these companies announce Q3 results today.
Global cues
Asian markets exhibited a mixed trend this morning. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8 per cent. Hang Seng and Shanghai had bounced back with gains of over 1 per cent.
Overnight, Dow Jones slipped 0.8 per cent. Nasdaq tumbled 2.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 tanked 1.6 per cent after the US Federal Reserve, as expected, left interest rates unchanged, but indicated it would not cut rates until inflation was moving sustainably towards its 2 per cent target.
According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, bets for a rate cut in March dropped to 33.5 per cent from almost 90 per cent post Fed annoucement. Treasury yields slip to near 3-week lows to sub 4 per cent mark.
Among commodities, Gold futures moved higher to $2,060 per ounce, while Brent Crude Oil dipped below $81 per barrel.
8:45 AM
What all can disappoint markets in the Interim Budget?
Today's 'disha-nirdeshak' Budget, as PM Modi called it on January 31, will be keenly watched by investors as they expect the government to paint a picture of commitment to growth and sustainability ahead of the General Elections. However, kick-starting demand in rural and urban landscapes, would come at a cost. Watch Video
8:41 AM
SME listings to undergo changes, AIBI to review eligibility, framework
The listing framework for small and medium enterprises (SME) may undergo changes after a review undertaken by a committee constituted by the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), amid concerns over inflated subscriptions, a growing number of listings and volatility in the stock prices, sources privy to the development said on Wednesday. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Waiting for correction not right approach for India: Amundi group CIO
Emerging markets (EMs), especially India and China, are poised to attract higher inflows from global investors, even as the US economy is expected to witness challenges, even in the event of a soft landing, according to VINCENT MORTIER, group chief investment officer of Amundi, which owns 37 per cent of India’s largest fund house, SBI Mutual Fund. READ INTERVIEW
8:31 AM
At Rs 9.82 trillion, April-Dec fiscal deficit 55% of govt's annual target
Ahead of the Interim Budget for FY25, the fiscal deficit touched 55 per cent (Rs 9.8 trillion) of the full-year target for the April-December period of FY24, data by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday showed. READ MORE
8:28 AM
FM will present Budget with 'disha nirdeshak baatein', says PM Modi
In his remarks before the beginning of the Budget session of Parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government would honour the tradition of not presenting a full Budget when the Lok Sabha elections are imminent. READ MORE
8:26 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty hints at a quiet start to Budget trading session
8:21 AM
Global Check:: Hang Seng, Shanghai bounce back; Nikkei down in Asian trade
Source: Yahoo Finance
8:17 AM
Gold will remain very important for next 2-3 years: CSB Bank MD Mondal
If you look at it, gold has exactly grown in line with our bank growth, bank has grown by 23 per cent and gold has also grown by 23 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis, Pralay Mondal said. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Equity markets tread K-shaped path, India's mcap to touch Rs 380 trn
The equity markets exhibited a K-shaped trajectory in January. The stocks that posted weak numbers bore the brunt, while those registering robust numbers or seen benefiting from the Union Budget were lapped up by investors. Overall, the bluechip-focused Sensex and Nifty indices consolidated after rallying sharply during the preceding two months. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Overseas funds pullout exceeds $3 bn in Jan amid geopolitical uncertainty
Disappointing results by several FPI-heavy blue-chip firms, rising US bond yields, and geopolitical uncertainty were the reasons behind the risk aversion by foreign funds. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stocks to watch on Budget day: Paytm, Godrej Consumer, Infra, rail, PSUs
Paytm expects an impact of Rs 300-500 crore to its annual EBITDA from the RBI's action on Paytm Payments Bank; That apart shares of infar and rail-related are likely to be in focus on Thursday. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman set to present interim Budget today
Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: The government will deliver the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday. This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth Budget speech. Catch the updates here
7:58 AM
Interim Budget 2024: Focus on credible fiscal math amid global scrutiny
While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has played down expectations from the 2024-25 Interim Budget to be presented today, stating that there won’t be any “spectacular announcement”, this has not deterred key sectors from having their own Budget wish lists. Whether or not the government announces pre-poll SOPs from key electorate groups, the Interim Budget will ultimately be judged by the credibility of its fiscal arithmetic. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Nifty Auto near overbought zone, Nifty IT seen rangebound: Check key levels
Nifty Auto: Caution needed as resistance nears and indicators signal overbought conditions. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Fund flows: FIIs, DIIs net buy day ahead of Interim Budget
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers of stocks worth Rs 1,661 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the tune of Rs 2,543 crore on Wednesday.
7:51 AM
Commodity check:: Brent Crude trades around $81/bbl
Source: Investing.com
7:49 AM
Commodity check:: Gold futures rise after Fed leaves rates unchanged
Source; Investing.com
7:44 AM
US Fed keeps key rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% for 4th straight meeting
FOMC said it is unlikely to start cutting rates without 'greater confidence' that inflation is moving 'sustainably' towards its long-term 2% target. READ MORE
7:40 AM
US Market Update:: Stocks slide after Fed dashes hopes of March rate cut
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:39 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex Gift Nifty Indian equity markets Stocks in focus Railway Budget infra stocks US Federal Reserve
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:41 AM IST