Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat ahead of Budget session; Asia mixed

Stock market Update on Thursday, February 01: US indices declined up to 2.2 per cent after Fed left rates unchanged, but indicated that there won't be any rate cuts soon.

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock market updates on Thursday, February 01, 2024: Barring mixed cues from Asian peers, benchmark indices are likely to seek direction today from the Interim Budget to be announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharam from 11 am onwards.

At 08:20 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,823, suggesting a likely quiet start to the trading action on the Nifty 50.

Among individual stocks - Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bata India, Castrol, Deepak Fertilizers, HFCL, Indian Hotel, India Cement, Praj Industries, Raymond, RITES and Titan are likely to be in focus as these companies announce Q3 results today.

Global cues

Asian markets exhibited a mixed trend this morning. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8 per cent. Hang Seng and Shanghai had bounced back with gains of over 1 per cent. 

Overnight, Dow Jones slipped 0.8 per cent. Nasdaq tumbled 2.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 tanked 1.6 per cent after the US Federal Reserve, as expected, left interest rates unchanged, but indicated it would not cut rates until inflation was moving sustainably towards its 2 per cent target.

According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, bets for a rate cut in March dropped to 33.5 per cent from almost 90 per cent post Fed annoucement. Treasury yields slip to near 3-week lows to sub 4 per cent mark.

Among commodities, Gold futures moved higher to $2,060 per ounce, while Brent Crude Oil dipped below $81 per barrel.

8:45 AM

What all can disappoint markets in the Interim Budget?

Today's 'disha-nirdeshak' Budget, as PM Modi called it on January 31, will be keenly watched by investors as they expect the government to paint a picture of commitment to growth and sustainability ahead of the General Elections. However, kick-starting demand in rural and urban landscapes, would come at a cost. Watch Video 

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices
8:41 AM

SME listings to undergo changes, AIBI to review eligibility, framework

The listing framework for small and medium enterprises (SME) may undergo changes after a review undertaken by a committee constituted by the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), amid concerns over inflated subscriptions, a growing number of listings and volatility in the stock prices, sources privy to the development said on Wednesday. READ MORE

IPOs, listing, Investors, Markets

8:36 AM

Waiting for correction not right approach for India: Amundi group CIO

Emerging markets (EMs), especially India and China, are poised to attract higher inflows from global investors, even as the US economy is expected to witness challenges, even in the event of a soft landing, according to VINCENT MORTIER, group chief investment officer of Amundi, which owns 37 per cent of India’s largest fund house, SBI Mutual Fund. READ INTERVIEW

vincent mortier, Amundi

8:31 AM

At Rs 9.82 trillion, April-Dec fiscal deficit 55% of govt's annual target

Ahead of the Interim Budget for FY25, the fiscal deficit touched 55 per cent (Rs 9.8 trillion) of the full-year target for the April-December period of FY24, data by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday showed.  READ MORE

Fiscal Deficit

8:28 AM

FM will present Budget with 'disha nirdeshak baatein', says PM Modi

In his remarks before the beginning of the Budget session of Parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government would honour the tradition of not presenting a full Budget when the Lok Sabha elections are imminent. READ MORE

PM Modi
8:26 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty hints at a quiet start to Budget trading session

chart

8:21 AM

Global Check:: Hang Seng, Shanghai bounce back; Nikkei down in Asian trade

chart
Source: Yahoo Finance

8:17 AM

Gold will remain very important for next 2-3 years: CSB Bank MD Mondal

If you look at it, gold has exactly grown in line with our bank growth, bank has grown by 23 per cent and gold has also grown by 23 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis, Pralay Mondal said. READ MORE

Gold, Gold bars, gold price
8:14 AM

Equity markets tread K-shaped path, India's mcap to touch Rs 380 trn

The equity markets exhibited a K-shaped trajectory in January. The stocks that posted weak numbers bore the brunt, while those registering robust numbers or seen benefiting from the Union Budget were lapped up by investors. Overall, the bluechip-focused Sensex and Nifty indices consolidated after rallying sharply during the preceding two months. READ MORE

BSE

8:09 AM

Overseas funds pullout exceeds $3 bn in Jan amid geopolitical uncertainty

Disappointing results by several FPI-heavy blue-chip firms, rising US bond yields, and geopolitical uncertainty were the reasons behind the risk aversion by foreign funds. READ MORE

FIIs pull out $2 bn this year, highest since 2008

8:04 AM

Stocks to watch on Budget day: Paytm, Godrej Consumer, Infra, rail, PSUs

Paytm expects an impact of Rs 300-500 crore to its annual EBITDA from the RBI's action on Paytm Payments Bank; That apart shares of infar and rail-related are likely to be in focus on Thursday. READ MORE

Sensex


 
 
8:00 AM

Budget 2024 LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman set to present interim Budget today

Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: The government will deliver the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday. This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth Budget speech. Catch the updates here

Nirmala Sitharaman,

7:58 AM

Interim Budget 2024: Focus on credible fiscal math amid global scrutiny

While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has played down expectations from the 2024-25 Interim Budget to be presented today, stating that there won’t be any “spectacular announcement”, this has not deterred key sectors from having their own Budget wish lists. Whether or not the government announces pre-poll SOPs from key electorate groups, the Interim Budget will ultimately be judged by the credibility of its fiscal arithmetic. READ MORE

budget


 
 
7:56 AM

Nifty Auto near overbought zone, Nifty IT seen rangebound: Check key levels

Nifty Auto: Caution needed as resistance nears and indicators signal overbought conditions. READ MORE

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

7:53 AM

Fund flows: FIIs, DIIs net buy day ahead of Interim Budget

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers of stocks worth Rs 1,661 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the tune of Rs 2,543 crore on Wednesday.

7:51 AM

Commodity check:: Brent Crude trades around $81/bbl

chart
Source: Investing.com

7:49 AM

Commodity check:: Gold futures rise after Fed leaves rates unchanged

chart
Source; Investing.com

7:44 AM

US Fed keeps key rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% for 4th straight meeting

FOMC said it is unlikely to start cutting rates without 'greater confidence' that inflation is moving 'sustainably' towards its long-term 2% target. READ MORE

Jerome Powell

7:40 AM

US Market Update:: Stocks slide after Fed dashes hopes of March rate cut

chart
Source: Yahoo Finance

7:39 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex Gift Nifty Indian equity markets Stocks in focus Railway Budget infra stocks US Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon