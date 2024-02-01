Budget 2024: Sitharaman bats for developing iconic tourist destinations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on Thursday, announced that states will be encouraged to undertake development of iconic tourist destinations.

"The success of organising the G20 meeting in 60 places presented the diversity of India to a global audience. Our economic strength has made the country an attractive destination for business and conference tourism. Our middle class also now aspires to travel and explore. Tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship,” Sitharaman said in her speech.

The finance minister announced that long-term interest-free loans will be provided to states for financing the development of iconic tourist centres on a matching basis, and for branding and marketing them at a global scale.

Additionally, projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and amenities will be taken up on the country's islands, including Lakshadweep, she said. This will also help in generating employment opportunities, she added.

A framework for rating of the tourist centres based on quality of facilities and services provided at the centres will also be established.

The recent inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya drew attention to the potential that spiritual tourism holds. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had estimated that the inauguration ceremony itself would create Rs 1 trillion in business across the country.