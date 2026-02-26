Sanofi India shares slipped 4.5 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day low at ₹3,951.3 per share. At 9:45 AM, Sanofi India’s share price was trading 3.31 per cent lower at ₹4,001.8. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.23 per cent at 82,461.21. However, its demerged entity (in the year 2024), Sanofi Consumer Healthcare , jumped 14.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹4,585.75 per share.

The stock moved after investors reacted to their respective December quarter (Q4FY25) performance.

Sanofi India Q4 results

In Q4, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹61.7 crore, as compared to ₹91.3 crore a year ago, down 32 per cent. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹419.8 crore, compared to ₹514.9 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company's total income stood at ₹422.6 crore, as compared to ₹520.8 crore a year ago and total expenses came in at ₹339.6 crore, compared to ₹406.6 crore Y-o-Y.

The company also considered and recommended a final dividend of 48 per equity share of the face value of 10 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 70th annual general meeting. The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of 75 per equity share of the face value of 10 each declared on October 29, 2025. The total dividend for the year 2025 will be 123 per equity share of the face value of 10 each, according to the filing.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Q4

In Q4, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹66.5 crore, as compared to ₹44.3 crore a year ago, up 50 per cent. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹251 crore, compared to ₹170.7 crore, up 47 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company's total income stood at ₹255.6 crore, as compared to ₹175.7 crore a year ago, and total expenses came in at ₹165.1 crore, compared to ₹110 crore Y-o-Y.

According to the filing, the company’s domestic sales grew by 23 per cent, supported by the relaunch of recalled products to the market. A dividend of ₹75 per share was also declared for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India emerged as a distinct legal entity following its demerger from Sanofi India on June 1, 2024. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare now operates independently, with a dedicated focus on the Consumer Healthcare sector.