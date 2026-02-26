Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Tejas Networks shares rally 8% on 5G deal; analyst stays bullish

Today's buying in Tejas Networks was buoyed by an announcement in which the Tata Group company signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios

Abhinav Ranjan
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

Shares of Tejas Networks, a leading telecom gear manufacturer, surged as much as 8 per cent in early morning deals on Thursday as the company secured a contract to supply 5G Massive MIMO Radios. Extending the previous session's gains, Tejas Networks shares opened 2 per cent higher at ₹323.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and went on to make a high of ₹342.55 within a few minutes of the trade. 
At 9:35 AM, the Tejas Networks stock traded firmly in the green, quoting 5.4 per cent higher at ₹335, with nearly 3.3 million equities changing hands. Tejas Networks was also the top gainer in the Nifty Small 100 index. 
 
On the BSE, Tejas Networks shares were seen trading 5 per cent higher at ₹334, with volume spiking by more than 8.76 times.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Tejas Networks: Analyst sees rally up to ₹365

 
Nilesh Jain, VP - Head of Derivatives and Technical Research at Centrum Broking, said that Tejas Networks is looking positive and showing a pullback, which may take the counter up to ₹360–365 in the near term. 
"Fresh buying in Tejas Networks is not advisable because it is already up 7–8 per cent today. A better strategy would be to buy on declines. Keep a stop loss at ₹325, and the upside seems open up to ₹360–365 in the short term," he said.

Tejas Networks' 5G deal 

Today's buying in Tejas Networks was buoyed by an announcement in which the Tata Group company signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios. 
Arnob Roy, COO and Executive Director, Tejas Networks, said that the partnership with NEC will accelerate wireless innovation by leveraging their respective expertise in carrier-class product development for global telcos. 
"We will continue to work closely with NEC to co-create leading-edge 5G/5G-Advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide," he said in a statement.  READ | Bank of Baroda share price rallies 6% in 1 week, hits record high 
Tejas Networks is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a versatile mobility product suite comprising 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) offerings, including high-capacity 32TR and 64TR massive MIMO radios that comply with both 3GPP and O-RAN standards.

Tejas Networks Q3 results 

In the third quarter (Q3 FY26), Tejas Networks reported a consolidated loss of ₹196.55 crore, mainly due to lower sales, including the deferment of a purchase order from state-owned BSNL. This was the second consecutive quarter in which the company reported a loss. Its consolidated revenue from operations plunged by about 88 per cent year-on-year to ₹306.79 crore during the quarter. 
For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025 (9M FY26), Tejas Networks recorded a loss of ₹697.55 crore and an 89 per cent decline in revenue from operations to ₹793.69 crore.  Tejas Networks shares have underperformed the markets significantly over the last few years. As per exchange data, the Tata stock has corrected more than 50 per cent in just one year versus over 13 per cent jump in the Nifty 50 index. 
Tejas Networks is owned by the Tata Group. It operates as a subsidiary of Panatone Finvest Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Tata Sons. 
==========================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

