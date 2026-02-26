KSB shares zoom 11% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 11% YoY

KSB shares jumped 10.5 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹794.1 per share. At 10:44 AM, KSB’s share price was trading 9.45 per cent higher at ₹786.35. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 82,446.34.

The buying on the counter came after the company posted its December quarter (Q4FY25) results

KSB Q4 results

In Q4, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹81 crore, as compared to ₹73 crore a year ago, up 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹784 crore, compared to ₹726.4 crore, up 8 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company's total income stood at ₹800.4 crore, as compared to ₹736.6 crore a year ago, and total expenses came in at ₹678 crore, compared to ₹624.8 crore Y-o-Y.

KSB dividend payout

The company’s board has recommended the final dividend of ₹4.4 or 220 per cent per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each, for the financial year ended on December 31, 2025. The

said final dividend shall be subject to approval by the members at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM of the company will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, according to the filing.

KSB is a global specialist in the manufacturing of pumps and valves, providing critical infrastructure for the transport, control, and regulation of fluids. Its extensive product range serves diverse sectors, including building services, general industry, mining, and energy, with specialized solutions for water and chemical transport.

Beyond individual components, KSB focuses on delivering holistic, energy-efficient systems designed to minimize life-cycle costs and reduce wear. The company’s portfolio balances standardized applications with highly customized units tailored to specific industrial challenges.

A key differentiator for KSB is its end-to-end service model. Through integrated consultancy and maintenance support, the company assists clients across every project phase—from initial conceptualisation to long-term operational upkeep. Operating under the motto "Solutions. For Life," KSB continues to position itself as a strategic partner in the global fluid management market, prioritizing sustainability and high-performance engineering to meet evolving infrastructure needs.