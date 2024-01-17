Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Market view: 'Disconnect between price and value may sustain for a while'

Kotak expects expect net profits of the Nifty-50 Index to grow 18% in FY2024, 11% in FY2025 and 12% in FY2026

sensex, markets

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market’s extreme focus on incremental developments versus fundamentals will add to the challenges of investors as the disconnect between price and value may sustain for a while, brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note. 

"The Indian economy’s reasonable macroeconomic fundamentals, with solid growth and external position and improving inflation and fiscal deficit, the Indian market’s strong earnings growth prospects over FY2024-26E  and likely decline in global interest rates may result in the large disconnect between price and value across sectors and stocks sustaining for a while," said Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The brokerage expects net profits of the Nifty-50 Index to grow 18 per cent in FY2024, 11 per cent in FY2025 and 12 per cent in FY2026. Kotak expects banks, diversified financials, IT services and metals and mining to provide bulk of the incremental profits for FY2025 of the Nifty-50 Index.

Valuation summary of Nifty-50 sectors (full-float basis), March fiscal year-ends, 2024E-26E (based on current constituents) 

vvvalue

Point to note: The Nifty-50 is up 22%, the Nifty Midcap Index is up 53% and the Nifty Smallcap Index is up 61% over the past 12 months.

However, Prasad believes the market may find comfort in incremental developments and ignore rich valuations across sectors and stocks for the time being, but this may lead to bigger issues eventually.

"We are not sure whether an ‘incremental’ strategy can generate ‘excess’ returns over long periods, given likely wrong timing (too late at most times) of both entry and exit from sectors and stocks; presumably, more money can be made from a theme when it is still undiscovered (say, housing in 2020-21 versus currently, when a lot of positives regarding the housing cycle are largely priced in and performance being similar to the market’s, while the momentum strategy is working and being much worse on any reversion to the mean," said Anindya Bhowmik of Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage cautioned investors of heightened investment risks from relying entirely or largely on incremental developments as an investment strategy, given the possible large disconnect between price and value being completely ignored under an incremental strategy.

Also Read

NIFTY50 index enters value-creation zone after a decade: ICICI Securities

In charts: FPI flows to push Nifty towards 24200 in 2024, says ICICI Direct

In charts: Why ICICI Direct sees Nifty hitting 25000 in 2024

FAQs: What will the market do in 2024? What will result in a correction?

Not small-caps! Nifty Midcap 150 outperforms all major indexes in September

Floating-rate funds: Market experts call for wait-and-watch approach

Top 5 popular finance podcasts in India to help you manage your money

Where to invest money in India? Top 5 investment options in 2024

Record 4.2 mn demat accounts opened in Dec 2023, total touches 139 million

Fuel, travel cards top demand in 2023: Here are the most popular ones


"The  ‘incremental’ argument is valid at all price points and large losses to investors if and when price and value were to converge through moderate-to-severe price corrections and/or time through a period of lengthy time correction; incremental developments may have already been priced in, as is the case with several sectors (automobiles & components, electricity utilities and IT services are the most prominent cases)," said Sunita Baldawa of Kotak Securities. 

Kotak believes most large-cap consumption stocks are trading at expensive valuations, with discretionary stocks at super-rich valuations. "Most mid-cap consumption stocks are trading at expensive valuations, while investment stocks are trading at extremely rich valuations," it said.

kotakvaluelarge
midvaluekotak

Prasad pointed out that numerous midcap stocks have experienced significant gains beyond their fundamental values. 

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

Topics : NSE Nifty50 benchmark index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon