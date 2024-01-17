Stock market LIVE: Asia stocks dip; China Q4 GDP slightly below est at 5.2%

Stock market live updates: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely off to a weak start to Wednesday's trade as the 10-year treasury yield in the US ticked over 4 per cent. At 6:50 am, the Gift Nifty futures were trading at 21,863 levels, down 150 points.

US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller Tuesday called for the bank to take a cautious approach in cutting rates, raising bets that number of rate cuts may be less than what Wall Street has been expecting.



Asian markets this morning mostly sank. China Q4 GDP grew 5.2 per cent YoY, slightly missing estimates. Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 2.7 per cent. Kospi fell 1.7 per cent, ASX 200 was down 0.2 per cent, while Nikkei in Japan resumed its rally with a 1.2 per cent jump.

