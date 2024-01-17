Stock market LIVE: Asia stocks dip; China Q4 GDP slightly below est at 5.2%
Stock market LIVE updates on January 17, 2024: Gift Nifty futures were down 150 pts at 21,860; China Q4 GDP grew 5.2 per cent YoY, slightly missing estimates. Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 2.7 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market live updates: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely off to a weak start to Wednesday's trade as the 10-year treasury yield in the US ticked over 4 per cent. At 6:50 am, the Gift Nifty futures were trading at 21,863 levels, down 150 points.
US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller Tuesday called for the bank to take a cautious approach in cutting rates, raising bets that number of rate cuts may be less than what Wall Street has been expecting.
Asian markets this morning mostly sank. China Q4 GDP grew 5.2 per cent YoY, slightly missing estimates. Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 2.7 per cent. Kospi fell 1.7 per cent, ASX 200 was down 0.2 per cent, while Nikkei in Japan resumed its rally with a 1.2 per cent jump.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.37 per cent, the Dow shed 0.62 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 0.19 per cent.
Back home, HDFC Bank could be a market mover after its Q3 profit rose 2.5 per cent QoQ to Rs 16,373 crore.
Back home, HDFC Bank could be a market mover after its Q3 profit rose 2.5 per cent QoQ to Rs 16,373 crore.
7:55 AM
Gift Nifty signals start at 21,820; gap-down of 200 pts
Gift Nifty futures are trading at 21,820 signalling the Nifty50 could decline 200 points at today's open.
7:48 AM
China Dec industrial ouput above estimates, Retail sales miss
For Q4, China GDP expanded 5.2% from a year earlier and rose 1% from the previous quarter.
Industrial output rose 6.8% in December from a year ago, compared with a 6.6% increase projected by economists.
Retail sales grew 7.4%, compared with a forecast for an 8% gain.
Fixed-asset investment climbed 3% in the year, better than a predicted 2.9% rise.
The urban jobless rate was 5.1% last month, up from 5% in November.
Reported by Bloomberg
Reported by Bloomberg
7:39 AM
ALERT: China Q4 GDP slightly misses estimates; grows 5.2%
China's Q4 GDP grew at 5.2 per cent from a year ago versus Reuters estimate of a 5.3 per cent growth rate.
Via CNBC
Via CNBC
7:33 AM
Japan's Nikkei buck trend in Asia, other markets sink
Nikkei in Japan resumed its rally on Wednesday, while Hang Seng sank nearly 2 per cent, leading decline in the region ahead of a batch of key economic data from China.
7:26 AM
US markets end lower in overnight trade
US stocks close lower Tuesday as US yields tick higher.
7:18 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard.
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Dalal Street Markets Sensex Nifty Midcaps Smallcap Q3 results
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 7:18 AM IST