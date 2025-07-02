Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex, Nifty trade in red as Fed rate cut hopes fail to impress investors

Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, struggled to trade in the green territory even as expectations around the Fed rate cut surged.

SI Reporter NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian stock market continued to trade in red as rising expectations around a rate cut by the Federal Reserve failed to impress D-street investors. Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, erased early gains as investor sentiment turned bearish. 
At 12:05 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 83,517.85 level mark, down by 177 points or 0.21%. The Nifty50 index followed suit and was trading below the psychological 25,000 level mark. Interestingly, mid-cap stocks managed to impress investors with the Nifty midcap 100, witnessing a marginal rise and trading around the 59,750 level.
 
Sectorally, Nifty Metal was the best-performing index, surging over 1.2 per cent. Nifty Realty and Nifty bank were among the worst performing industry indices, witnessing a decline of 1.37 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively. 
"Positive news about a possible trade deal between India and the US can help break the upper limit of the range, but it would be difficult to sustain the Nifty at higher levels for long. There are no indications yet of a strong rebound in earnings. The GST collections data for June indicates sluggish growth. Auto sales numbers for June also indicate subdued sales. In brief, there is no room for the market to sustain the upward momentum given the high valuations," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.
 
 
While the broader market remained in the red, sectors including auto and pharma managed to witness some momentum, witnessing a moderate surge. From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel. UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tata Motors and Trent were among the top gainers. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics (BEL), L&T, HDFC Bank and Reliance were among the top laggards.

D-street's fear gauge, India Vix, was trading flat around 12.56, signalling mixed cues. In the last 5 trading sessions, the volatility index has witnessed a sharp drop of 4.23 per cent. While geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region might have taken a breather, the July 9 tariff deadline continues to loom, weighing down the overall investor sentiment. At home, concerns around the valuation front are keeping further upward momentum in check.
While Nifty IT witnessed solid gains during the early trading session, investor confidence started to wane. “A solid majority of (Fed officials) do expect that it will become appropriate later this year to begin to reduce rates again,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reportedly said.
   
Meanwhile, industrial growth declined to a 9-month-low figure of 1.2 per cent in May, coupled with the RBI's recent stress test pointing out geopolitical uncertainties likely to pose a near-term threat to the health of the banking space, has also kept investor optimism in check. On top of this, foreign investors (FIIs) have added to the dim outlook by continuing their selling spree in the Indian market. 
 
While the overall trajectory might signal a flat momentum in the days ahead, investor focus will remain on the upcoming earnings season. 

