Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Street view: Why are analysts bullish on Reliance Industries stock?

Street view: Why are analysts bullish on Reliance Industries stock?

Nuvama reiterated its 'buy' call but raised its target price to ₹1,801, the second highest on the street, after Mirae Asset Securities' ₹1,950

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

Reliance Industries, RIL

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dalal Street analysts have upped their bets on the biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries Ltd., citing several growth drivers along with a potential valuation re-rating. 
 
The excitement for the oil-to-telecom stock will mostly come from a "notable improvement" across all businesses from the first quarter (Q1) onwards, analysts at CLSA said in a note on June 25.  
Reliance's retail Ebitda is expected to grow in the high-teens year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from the first quarter, driven by streamlining benefits, while Jio added 2.6 million mobile users in April. Gross refining margins (GRM) show a $1.1 per barrel sequential gain, supporting the oil-to-chemical (O2C) segment, CLSA noted. 
 
 
The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,650 per share.  

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Travel Food Services IPO: Key dates, price band, GMP; all you need to know

HDB Financial Services IPO

HDB Financial shares get first 'Buy' call; Emkay Global predicts 22% upside

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SBI Cards shares slip on GST show cause notice for ₹81 crore ITC claim

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Nifty, Bank Nifty key levels as indices falter; 3 breakout stocks to watch

silver

Silver trading guide: Buy the dips unless sentiment weakens further

 
The primary emerging growth areas are the opportunities in home broadband and enterprise, Citi Research said in a June 24 note. "We also believe that double-digit growth (in telecom) is a long-term, sustainable trend." Better data and 5G monetisation, low smartphone penetration and favourable macros are key triggers.  Citi has maintained its 'buy' rating and increased its target price to ₹1,690 apiece. 
 
Nuvama remains bullish on the conglomerate after its foray into external sales of high-efficiency solar modules and the growth potential of its rapidly expanding New Energy business. RIL had guided for a remarkable surge in the New Energy business with the expectation of its profitability equalling O2C profitability in the next five–seven years, analysts noted. 
 
Nuvama reiterated its 'buy' call but raised its target price to ₹1,801, the second highest on the street, after Mirae Asset Securities' ₹1,950.  

Reliance’s AGM key event to watch out for

Reliance’s AGM, likely in August-September 2025, will be a key event, according to analysts. Updates on JioStar, quick commerce, and FMCG expansion could support the stock’s valuation, CLSA said. 
 
Timelines for new energy projects, including electrolyser and battery facilities, are also expected. Any mention of a potential Jio IPO could be a major trigger.
 
With visibility improving on both profitability and integration in the New Energy vertical, Nuvama urges investors to “watch out for the upcoming AGM in August/September,” which may further flesh out this transformational roadmap. 

Valuation re-rating potential for RIL

Compared to Waaree Energies and Premier Energies, with enterprise values of around $10 billion and $6 billion respectively, Reliance’s fully integrated solar equipment facility could command a significantly higher enterprise value, Nuvama noted.  
 
At 15 times FY27 EV/Ebitda, similar to peers, RIL’s solar module business could be valued at $20 billion, potentially triggering a valuation re-rating, akin to the post-Jio launch in 2017. 
 
The New Energy rollout is expected to boost the bottom line by over 50 per cent and drive a re-rating across segments, including the O2C business, in line with RIL’s net-zero target by 2035, Nuvama said. 
 
Meanwhile, in the retail space, most listed stocks have outperformed the benchmark by 4-17 per cent this year, driven by steady growth, CLSA said. "This, along with the return of strong profit growth from Q1 onwards, should positively rub off on valuations for Reliance Retail." 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Bajaj twins drag Sensex 320 pts; Nifty below 25,500; Realty index down 1.7%

metals sector, lead, copper, aluminium, steel

Metal shares in demand; Tata Steel, JSW, JSPL, Welspun, SAIL rally up to 4%

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Sensex, Nifty trade lower as investors eye Trump's July 9 tariff deadline

PremiumMedia Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details

biocon

Biocon climbs 3% on plans to file approvals for generic weight-loss drug

Topics : Markets Reliance Industries Reliance Industries AGM Mukesh Ambani Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex The Smart Investor Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon