Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bajaj Auto, TaMo: Strategies for Nifty50 stocks that doubled in FY24

4 out of the Nifty50 stocks zoomed over 100 per cent in FY24; as per technical charts, here's are the key levels that should be closely monitored.

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equity markets have witnessed a formidable rally in the financial year 2023-24 on the back of strong economic growth and healthy corporate earnings. Along the way, the markets downplayed fears of higher interest regime, global conflicts and valuation worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 has rallied nearly 29 per cent so far in FY24. Among the index components, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors are the top gainers, up over 133 per cent each. Adani Ports and Coal India too have doubled investor wealth in this financial year, which ends today.

That apart, Hero MotoCorp, Shriram Finance, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, ONGC, BPCL and

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Auto, Nifty Energy: See resistance, support levels for trading action

Nifty IT, Nifty Auto may face downward pressure, show technical indicators

Minor pullback in Nifty IT; range-bound movement in Nifty Auto likely

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

This jewellery stock has zoomed over 300% in last 10 months on firm outlook

VIP Industries surges 13% after management unveils plans for FY25

Bajaj Finance surges 13% in 2 weeks; Here's what is fueling the rally

Shares of chemicals firm PCBL shoot up 5% on warrant issue worth Rs 488 cr

IDFC First Bank slips 3% after over 2% equity change hands in block deals

Topics : Market technicals Market Outlook Nifty 50 Bajaj Auto Tata Motors Coal India Ltd Adani Port and SEZ stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon