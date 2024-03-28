Bajaj Auto, TaMo: Strategies for Nifty50 stocks that doubled in FY24

Indian equity markets have witnessed a formidable rally in the financial year 2023-24 on the back of strong economic growth and healthy corporate earnings. Along the way, the markets downplayed fears of higher interest regime, global conflicts and valuation worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 has rallied nearly 29 per cent so far in FY24. Among the index components, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors are the top gainers, up over 133 per cent each. Adani Ports and Coal India too have doubled investor wealth in this financial year, which ends today.

That apart, Hero MotoCorp, Shriram Finance, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, ONGC, BPCL and