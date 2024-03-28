Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty atop 22,200; Bajaj twins shine

Stock market updates on March 28, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices displayed strength in intra-day deals on Thursday, the last trading day of the week and month, backed by buying in IT and financial shares. Tomorrow, Friday, markets will be closed on account of Good Friday holiday.

The S&P BSE Sensex quoted with a gain of over 300 points at 73,300 levels. The Nifty 50 was seen trading atop 22,200 levels.







ALSTO READ: BS Manthan 2024: Ace investor Shankar Sharma on equity market bull run and more



Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top perfromers, up nearly 2 per cent each after RBI said relaxed the norms on investments in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) for banks and NBFCs.



Wipro, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys and Power Grid were the other notable movers. On the other hand, Maruti was down 1 per cent after the company announced a rejig in its top management. The Nifty so far in March has gained 0.6 per cent, and has rallied 27.4 per cent for the financial year FY24.Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top perfromers, up nearly 2 per cent each after RBI said relaxed the norms on investments in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) for banks and NBFCs.Wipro, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys and Power Grid were the other notable movers. On the other hand, Maruti was down 1 per cent after the company announced a rejig in its top management. READ MORE



In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index advanced 0.2 per cent, while the SmallCap added 0.7 per cent.



Global mood

In Asia this morning, Nikkei slipped 1.3 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan declined 0.5 per cent each. Hang Seng and Shanhgai too were marginally in red.

Overnight in the US, benchmark indices snapped their 3-day losing streak and ended with notable gains ahead of the much anticipated Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data on Friday. Dow Jones rallied over 1 per cent, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.9 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

