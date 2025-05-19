Monday, May 19, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HFCL shares up 5% on order wins worth ₹76 crore; stock up 25% in 6 sessions

HFCL shares up 5% on order wins worth ₹76 crore; stock up 25% in 6 sessions

HFCL shares rose nearly 5 per cent after the company received purchase orders worth ₹76.21 crore from two companies

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Shares of HFCL rose nearly 5 per cent on Monday's intraday session after the company landed purchase orders worth ₹76.21 crore from two companies. 
 
The telecom infrastructure company's stock rose as much as 4.77 per cent during the day to ₹92.65 per share, the highest level since February 21 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.9 per cent higher at ₹90.9 apiece, compared to a 0.02 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:54 PM. 
 
Shares of the company have risen over 25 per cent from its recent lows of 72, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has risen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 5.7 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. HFCL has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,144.19 crore, according to BSE data.  
 

HFCL order wins

The company received an export order worth $6.91 million, or ₹59.19 crore, from an overseas telecommunications company. Further, the company bagged a domestic order of ₹17.02 crores from ITI Limited, a domestic telecom equipment and accessories manufacturer. 

These orders are for the supply of various types of optical fibre cables, it said in an exchange filing. "These also reaffirm the trust of our domestic and international customers in the Company’s manufacturing capabilities and product quality."
 
The order execution for the international order must be executed by September 2025 and June 2025 for ITI Ltd. 
 
Last week, HFCL announced that it has secured a purchase order worth ₹157 crore for the supply of various types of optical fibre cables under the BharatNet Phase III Project in the West Bengal Telecom Circle. 

About HFCL 

Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) is a technology company specialising in designing, manufacturing, and delivering telecom infrastructure solutions. The company produces and supplies optical fibre and optical fibre cables (OFC), as well as a range of telecom equipment, including indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi access points, switches, routers, and radio relays. 
 
The domestic telecom gear maker posted an 11.95 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to ₹72.58 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹82.43 crore in the same period a year ago. HFCL's PAT on a quarter-on-quarter basis was almost flat. 
 

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

