Here's why KEC International share price jumped 5% in trade on May 19

Here's why KEC International share price jumped 5% in trade on May 19

KEC International share price moved northwards after the company secured new orders of ₹1,133 crore for Transmission & Distribution (T&D) projects in India.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

KEC International share price: Construction engineering company KEC International shares rallied up to 5.27 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹843 per share. 
 
However, at 12:30 PM, KEC International share price was trading 2.53 per cent higher at ₹821 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 82,272.83 level.  Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE

What is the reason behind the up move in KEC International share price?

KEC International share price moved northwards after the company secured new orders of ₹1,133 crore for Transmission & Distribution (T&D) projects in India.
 
 
According to the order details, KEC International has secured an order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) for ± 800 kV HVDC Transmission line and 765 kV GIS Substation. 
 
The second order bagged by the company is from a private developer for 400 kV Quad Transmission line, KEC International said, in a statement.

“We are delighted with the multiple orders secured by our T&D business from PGCIL and a leading private developer. These prestigious orders have substantially strengthened our India T&D order book. We are particularly proud to secure yet another HVDC order, building on the strong foundation laid by last year’s order wins. We maintain a strong and optimistic outlook on the sector’s growth, driven by the country’s accelerating energy demands and the government’s firm commitment to expanding renewable energy and strengthening transmission infrastructure. These orders will play a pivotal role in driving our targeted growth going forward,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO, KEC International.  ALSO READ | Auto ancillary shares in focus; Banco, PPAP, ZF Steering surge up to 20%

About KEC International

KEC International is among the leading global players in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) sector. 
 
The company operates across diverse verticals including Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. 
 
KEC International is the flagship company of the RPG Group, with a presence in over 110 countries through its EPC projects and the supply of towers and cables.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

