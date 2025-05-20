Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shyam Metalics up 2% on foraying into wagon manufacturing in West Bengal

Shyam Metalics up 2% on foraying into wagon manufacturing in West Bengal

Shyam Metalics' share price rose after the company announced its entry into the wagon manufacturing business.

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China’s announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shyam Metalics share price: Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd (Shyam Metalics) shares rose as much as 1.51 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 919.75 per share on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
 
However, at 12:45 PM, Shyam Metalics shares were off highs and were trading 0.73 per cent higher at Rs 912.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 81,737.32 level.

Why did Shyam Metalics share price rise in trade today?

Shyam Metalics' share price rose after the company announced its entry into the wagon manufacturing business. It will set up a new greenfield facility in Kharagpur, West Bengal, through its step-down subsidiary, Ramsarup Industries Ltd. The plant is expected to begin operations by March 2026.
 
 
The move supports the Government of India’s “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives. It is also expected to create jobs and boost the local economy, Shyam Metalics claimed, in a statement.
 
The facility will be developed in two phases. Phase I will produce 2,400 wagons per year (around 8 per day), while Phase II will double the capacity to 4,800 wagons annually. The plant will manufacture various types of rolling stock, including Flat, Open, Box, Hopper Covered, Tank, and Specialised Wagons.

Also Read

Lloyds Metals share price

Here's why Lloyds Metals & Engineers shares were buzzing in trade on May 20

DLF announced that it has sold nearly 41 per cent of its offerings in its super-luxury Dahlias

DLF jumps 6% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 39% YoY, Rev up 14%

Online trading, Trading

Gujarat Gas shares rise 6% after Q4 profit jump; key highlights here

NDTV logo

Adani group stock zooms 34% in 2 trading days; what's behind the rally?

stock market trading

Newgen shares soar 25% thus far in May; zoom 67% from April low. Here's why

 
The facility will use a ‘Uni-Flow’ manufacturing layout for efficiency and will include rooftop solar panels. It will also have on-site housing and basic amenities for workers. The company plans to use domestically produced equipment to support local manufacturing, it added.
 
Sheetij Agarwal, director of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, said, “With our foray into wagon manufacturing, we are reinforcing Shyam Metalics’ vision of advancing India’s industrial self-reliance through high-impact, future-ready infrastructure. This facility reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and nation-building. From harnessing rooftop solar energy to deploying Made-in-India technology, each element has been thoughƞully designed to maximise operational efficiency, minimise environmental impact, and enhance employee welfare. The Uni-Flow layout brings international manufacturing standards to our operations, allowing us to scale efficiently while delivering high-quality output. This marks a significant step in our evolution as a comprehensive, responsible provider of steel and mobility solutions for India’s infrastructure landscape.”  
 
Moreover, the site offers good connectivity through two national highways and a nearby port. It will also benefit from Shyam Metalics’ existing infrastructure, including a railway siding, captive power, and access to raw materials from its main steel plant.
 
This also marks a strategic move for Shyam Metalics to diversify beyond steel and enter a new sector with growth potential. It is part of the company’s five-year capital investment plan focused on infrastructure and long-term growth.

About Shyam Metalics

Shyam Metalics is among India’s leading integrated metal producers, with operations across West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. 
 
Headquartered in Kolkata, the company primarily focuses on long steel products, ferro alloys, aluminium, and stainless steel. Listed on the stock exchanges in 2021, Shyam Metalics currently has a market capitalisation of about ₹25,473 crore.
 
Shyam Metalics is among the largest ferro alloy producers in India by installed capacity, according to CRISIL Report. 
 
It operates across the steel value chain, with the ability to sell both intermediate and finished products. Shyam Metalics also ranks among the top players in pellet capacity and is the largest coal-based sponge iron producer in the country by capacity.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at day's low, down 350 pts; Eternal falls 3.5%, Maruti over 1%

Bull, Stock market

A bull-market illusion? Handful of stocks driving the surge, data reveals

share market stock market trading

Why did Redington share hit all-time high on May 20? check reasons here

Bitcoin, crypto

Bitcoin eyes $110,000 as institutional interest fuels bullish momentum

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Metal stocks in focus: What should investors do amid global uncertainty?

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Indian stock market BSE Sensex share market Share price Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon